The Word of God teaches us to love one another. Beloved, we have many minds in our society that are complicated.
I find peace and joy in following the teaching of Scripture. It is safer for me to just follow the lead of our Creator who knows best for us.
Love your neighbor was his command. What are we to think about the wisdom in God's Word? Exodus 20:16 says: "You shall not give false testimony against your neighbor" (NIV). The Scripture teaches we are to pursue love. Read 1 Corinthians 14:1 NIV. We are to pursue peace with all men.
Dearly beloved, we are now experiencing what the Bible describes as the separation of the sheep and the goats.
Matthew 2:31 begins the story Jesus told about the behavior of the sheep and the goats. Jesus said in verse 40: "The King will reply, 'Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me'" (NIV).
The sheep will obtain eternal life with Jesus because the sheep are servants of God, following the example Jesus left with us to follow. Sheep look after their neighbors. They provide refreshment, give assistance, show mercy, grant a drink of water, in Jesus's name. Matthew 22:37 gives us the words of Jesus: "Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind: This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: Love your neighbor as yourselves. All the Law and prophets hang on these two commandments" (NIV).
Let us look at a passage of Scripture commonly called The Sermon on the Mount. Matthew 5:3 begins a long discourse Jesus gives to his disciples. This mountain backs up from the Sea of Galilee in northern Israel. It's a peaceful setting facing the blue seashore.
Jesus begins, "Blessed are the poor in spirit for theirs is the kingdom of heaven. Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted. Blessed are the meek, for they will inherit the earth. Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness for they will be filled. Blessed are the merciful for they will be shown mercy. Blessed are the pure in heart, for they will see God. Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God. Blessed are those who are persecuted because of righteousness, for theirs in the kingdom of heaven. Blessed are you when people insult you, persecute you and falsely say all kinds of evil against you because of me. Rejoice and be glad, because great is your reward in heaven, for in the same way they persecuted the prophets who were before you" (NIV).
Beloved, be diligent, be kind, be passionate in your love for one another, and the Son of God will love you, and will give you eternal life in heaven with him and his Father. Maranatha. Oh, Lord, come!
Sharon Marie Mays is an author, Bible teacher, and volunteer at Cherokee Elder Care.
