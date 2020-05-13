I’d like to talk to you about something that is of the utmost importance right now. It will determine the course of this country, the course of your job, your neighborhood, your family. Indeed, it might even affect your eternal destiny.
Have you noticed in the past few years how you are being pushed to choose sides? Oh, it really doesn’t matter what the issue is. It’s just that unseen forces are trying to get you angry at “them” – the “others” who don’t have the good sense to believe as you do.
Our televisions and radios are no longer the place for journalists to reports facts. Instead, we see rabidly fanatic actors spewing their own version of events, often knowingly concealing truth and openly dispensing lies. Facebook and other social media are filled with memes, GIFs, and videos urging us to believe one way or another. If we take up a cause, we’re quickly unfriended and blocked by those who oppose because they don’t want to be confronted with the hated message we portray.
Political animosity has reached fever pitch, to the point that some colleges and universities will not tolerate speakers perceived to be different from their particular bent, even though institutions of higher learning used to consider all sides and the ability to reason was an aim of university education.
Now there is such animosity at every level that one might get shot or stabbed for naively mentioning the wrong thing in a checkout line. This is not the America we grew up in.
I know that powerful forces behind the scenes are driving us toward a one-world government. They want and indeed foment wars and unrest everywhere. Just as Hitler stirred up pride in oneself – if you happened to be Aryan, white and healthy – and murderous hatred toward others, our enemy is still up to his old tricks. See John 10:10.
The Bible says in 2 Timothy 3:13 that “evil persons and impostors will keep on going from bad to worse, deceiving others and being deceived themselves.” We know the power of deception is strong in these last days. If we are without the love of the true faith “for this cause, God will give them up to the power of deceit and they will put their faith in what is false. So that they all may be judged, who had no faith in what is true, but took pleasure in evil,” according to 2 Thessalonians 2:10-12. Satan uses “every kind of wicked deceit on those who will perish. They will perish because they did not welcome and love the truth so as to be saved.”
So, when you find yourself becoming enraged or even mildly angry, remember that you’re bombarded with lies daily. We have scant chance of determining fact from fiction by ourselves in this age of digitally doctored photos and manufactured videos. As far as the news we see and hear, we’re being manipulated like puppets on strings.
There is only one way to save ourselves. We must know the truth, so the truth can set us free. Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth and the life.” To recognize truth, we must know Jesus intimately. That means knowing his Word, the Bible – having it in our hearts, not just on our coffee tables. “All Scripture is inspired by God and is useful for teaching the truth, rebuking error, correcting faults, and giving instruction for right living…” (2 Timothy 3:16).
I do not want to be made a fool of, especially by Satan and his evil troops. And I know that you don’t, either. So, can we call a truce to the partisanship? Can we inform ourselves as much as possible, but at all times remember that our God is love? Can we determine to show the love of the Father rather than the character of the enemy in our everyday activities? That’s the only way to get through the things ahead of us, until Jesus comes again.
Linda House is a member of New Life Worship Center.
