WEEKLY WITNESS 5-19-22: Darkness cannot expel light

Some have the idea that God and Satan are equal adversaries – one representing good and the other representing evil and all that entails. Some even choose to worship Satan, thinking he has power to accomplish things for them that God can’t or won’t. In their delusion, they think the devil can provide wealth, fame, power over others – I suppose everything that looks like happiness to them.
But is that true? Are they equal but opposite, tugging at mankind? Do they both reward their followers? Do they both make promises and have the power to deliver? Let’s agree, for instance, that God does represent light and Satan does stand for darkness. Are those forces equal?
You would know beyond a shadow of doubt if you’ve ever been in a pitch black room or underground in a cave when your guide turns off the lights. This darkness is so pervasive that you literally cannot see your hand in front of your face. But all you have to do is strike one little match to end the darkness. Even a tiny candle can light up the entire area. However, the opposite reaction has never occurred; in a well-lit stadium, you’ll never open a can of darkness and watch the light flee.
God’s name is “I Am”. He exists outside of time. He always was and always will be. He created everything, including angels which exist to do his bidding. But at some point in the vast expanse prior to mankind’s arrival, one angel (who was particularly beautiful and musically talented) became impressed with himself. Pride rose within him and he decided to challenge God, his creator, for the throne. That contest didn’t last long, for within a split second he was hurled out of heaven along with angels under his command. When he hit God’s beautiful Earth, it devolved into chaos, becoming formless and void.
Known as the prince and power of the air, Satan now lives somewhere between earth and heaven. He has no power on earth unless some poor deceived human works for him. Many, like Eve, have believed his lies. She wanted to be like God, so she ate the only thing on earth that had been forbidden. But Satan neglected to tell her that she was already like God, made in his image. But once she disobeyed God and sinned, death began its work. She and Adam, God’s creation and friends, were so full of life that it took them almost a thousand years to die.
God is the author of life while Satan is the author of death. Those who make deals with him might get their heart’s desire on earth – fame and fortune that often costs them everything. Some soon realize money can’t buy happiness nor can it make life worth living. Satan’s promises turn into a nightmare where suicide is often the only way out.
But God is love and light. His son Jesus came to give abundant life. His promises are true. And when our earthly life draws to a close, we will be carried by angels into heaven to spend eternity with Jesus and loved ones who have gone before us.
Satan, along with the angels who followed him and all the people who believe his lies, will be thrown into a lake of fire with darkness, shrieking demons and pain forevermore. I’ve already experienced a few seconds of thick darkness in a cave and that was enough for a lifetime. I’ve also known the wonderful presence of Jesus; of his love, joy and peace I could never tire even through a hundred eternities.
Linda House is a member of New Life Apostolic Center.
