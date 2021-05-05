Someone said, “Mask is only one letter away from mark,” talking about the mark of the beast from Revelation 13:17. In case you’re not familiar with it, this refers to a mark on the hand or forehead that government will impose on people in the end times, without which no one can buy or sell.
Do I think the COVID-19 mask mandate is that serious? Or that we’re in the last of the last days? And what about the vaccine passport idea that some have put forth, making vaccination against COVID-19 mandatory before boarding planes, etc.? To me, we live in a dangerous time when world powers are pushing us with a "trial run” to see how we will react when they actually do bring out the mark of the beast. The technology is here, folks, and the antichrist spirit is ready for world domination.
Only one thing keeps us from their evil plot. The Bible says in 2 Thessalonians 2:6-7: “You already know what is holding this wicked one back until it is time for him to come. His mysterious power is already at work, but someone is holding him back. And the wicked one won't appear until that someone is out of the way.”
Now this is what we know. Holy Spirit dwells in those who have confessed their sin and made Jesus Lord of their lives. There is coming a time when believers will be caught up along with the dead in Christ and meet Jesus in the air. In past judgments, God removed the righteous before allowing judgment to fall – Sodom and Gomorrah, the entire world in Noah’s day, the nation of Israel in Egypt. So it’s no stretch of the imagination to think the Holy Spirit will be taken out when the church is raptured. With Holy Spirit’s restraining force out of the picture, Satan will be free to steal, kill and destroy as his nature dictates.
But another thought is that God gave Adam and Eve (mankind) dominion or authority over the earth. When God’s people are removed, there is no voice left to restrain Satan. We were made a little lower than God. It says “angels” in the King James version, but the original language reads “elohim,” which is plural for God. Our voices have immense creative power since we were made in God’s image – God who spoke worlds into existence.
We can’t know how long before Antichrist appears, but when it happens, “Satan will pretend to work… miracles, wonders, and signs. Lost people will be fooled by his evil deeds. They could be saved, but they will refuse to love the truth and accept it” (2 Thessalonians 2:9-10).
But today, Jesus is calling, saying, “Come unto me all you who labor and are heavy laden and I will give you rest. Take my burden upon you and learn of me, for my yoke is easy and my burden is light.”
"The Lord says, 'Come, everyone who is thirsty – here is water. Come, you that have no money – buy grain and eat. Come. Buy wine and milk – it will cost you nothing. Why spend money on what does not satisfy? Why spend your wages and still be hungry? Listen to me and do what I say, and you will enjoy the best food of all…. Turn to the Lord and pray to him, now that he is near. Let the wicked leave their way of life and change their way of thinking. Let them turn to the Lord, our God; he is merciful and quick to forgive'” (Isaiah 55:2-7).
Linda House is a member of New Life Worship Center.
