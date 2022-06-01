WEEKLY WITNESS 6-2-22: Trust that Christ will come

Dearly Beloved in Jesus Christ our King: may you be blessed with the peace and comfort of our Lord in these troubled times. I find that waiting on our Lord has become a big issue in my life and I suspect it is in your life as well. Let us take a look at the comfort God has given to us in his wonderful, living word, the Holy Scriptures.
In 2 Corinthians 5:17-20, We read, "Therefore, if anyone is in Christ the new creation has come. The old is gone, and the new is here" NIV. Read through to verse 20 in this chapter and see how we are reconciled to God. My dear friends, this process with our God takes time. It takes endurance and the crushing of self; just as a wine press crushes the grapes to make wine. We all must wait on God as we journey through our faith in Christ.
Psalm 27:11-14, reveals to us: "Teach me your way, Lord; lead me in a straight path because of my oppressors. Do not turn me over to the desire of my foes, for false witnesses rise up against me, spouting malicious accusations. I remain confident of this: I will see the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living. Wait for the Lord; be strong and take heart and wait for the Lord."
This, dear friends, is the answer to our righteousness in Jesus. We must wait on his loving kindness to take us through troubled waters - to be patient when the crushing of this life takes us by surprise. Jesus told us, "Be of good cheer, as I have overcome the world." In Psalm 25: 1 we read: ''In you, Lord my God' I put my trust. I trust in you; do not let me be put to shame, nor let my enemies triumph over me."
Complete reading Psalm 25 and you will be lifted up and encouraged.
The Lord bless you and keep you. The Lord makes his face shine on you and be gracious unto you. The Lord turns his face toward you and gives you peace" (Numbers 6:24-26). Jesus keeps you close to his heart. Maranatha, Oh Lord Come.
