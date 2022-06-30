WEEKLY WITNESS 6-30-22: Pray, but be willing to do your part as well

How's your prayer life? Mine could certainly use improvement, so I thought you might be interested in looking at the subject along with me.
Dr. T.L. Osborn, missionary evangelist who proclaimed Jesus to 90 unreached people groups throughout the world with miracles and healing, once said, "You should never ask God to do what he's already done, and you should never ask God to do what he told you to do."
If we truly understood that statement, we would realize that much we pray for is totally unnecessary.
I realize our God is also a father, who lovingly listens to and encourages his little children when our hearts reach out to him. But he also wants us to grow up, not remain hooked on milk, and see tangible answers to our prayers rather than waste our time repeating empty phrases that may sound good to our ears, but are devoid of power.
Many of us learned about prayer by hearing it at church. Certainly not all, but some of those prayers impressed people, but not God.
I consider you blessed if you learned heartfelt prayer by godly example at home. But even then, prayer often sounded like a Santa wish list. Since we obviously do have a "wish list" in mind when we go before God, what is the best way to get our answer?
1 John 5:14-15 says, "Since we have this confidence, we can also have great boldness before him, for if we present any request agreeable to his will, he will hear us. And if we know that he hears us in whatever we ask, we also know that we have obtained the requests we ask of him."
Wow! If we pray according to his will, he hears and we receive. So, our job is to find God's will for a situation, then ask for it -- or declare it to the demonic realm.
Is it his will that your family be saved? Always -- 100% of the time. How do I know? He says in 1 Timothy 2:4: "He desires all men to be saved and come into the knowledge of the truth." If your church teaches differently, you should find a better church. Is it God's will that you be healed? Always. "Jesus went about doing good, and healing all who were oppressed of the devil."
But we have all prayed for someone who didn't get healed, so what's the problem here? It goes back to what T.L. Osborn said. You see, Jesus accomplished our healing 2,000 years ago at the cross, just like he accomplished our salvation. Everything was done back then that he needed to do. That's why Jesus said, "It is finished" right before he died. He became the sacrificial lamb, whose blood covered our sins.
And by his horrific beating, he bore our sickness and carried our disease. But now we must do our part. We must tell people how to be saved. And we must enforce his will for health and healing.
One of the last things Jesus said on Earth was, "These signs will follow believers. They shall lay hands on the sick and they shall recover …." Yet, we continue to pray that God will heal. He told us to bind and loose on earth, yet many of us continue to pray that God would bind Satan. We know his word, yet continue to follow our own traditions.
Today's church would rather live by man's tradition than God's word. Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, while expecting a different result.
Linda House is a member of New Life Apostolic Center.
