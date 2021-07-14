Buddhists believe Jesus visited India and the Far East as a teenager. Hindus believe Jesus achieved oneness with God upon death, thus skipping reincarnations. Muslims believe Jesus was a holy prophet, worked miracles, and was born of a virgin but somehow was not the Son of God.
These world religions honor Jesus to an extent, but not according to accurate knowledge. Even Christians can be confused about him. He’s either who he said he was or the biggest liar and fraud that ever lived. So who exactly is this Jesus?
Philip asked him to show them the Father (God). Jesus replied, "I have been with all of you for a long time. Don't you know me yet, Philip? The person who has seen me has seen the Father” (John 14:9). “I and my Father are one” (John 10;30).
Looking a bit deeper at Jesus, the Word, the first chapter of John reveals him beautifully. “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God… All things were made by him; and without him was not anything made that was made… He was in the world, and the world was made by him, and the world knew him not…. And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us…”
Genesis reveals Jesus at creation, although a bit more subtly. The first verse reads, “In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth.” The Hebrew word translated “God” is Elohim. Interestingly enough, that is a plural noun being treated as a singular, technically a writing error. But scholars take it to mean the Godhead, or Father, Son and Holy Spirit. That idea is reinforced a few verses later when God says, “Let us make man in our image ….”
Then there are numerous times in the Old Testament when “the angel of the Lord” appeared to people. Scholars believe some of these are appearances of Jesus prior to his birth on earth, such as Genesis 16:13, since Hagar called him Jehovah and he did not rebuke her. By the way, “angel” just means a messenger. So whenever an “angel” brings word to a human, there’s a way you can tell who it is. A true angel will not allow himself to be worshipped, but God/Jesus will accept worship.
Moses spoke to the angel of the Lord at the burning bush, and the “angel” revealed himself as “the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob." There are so many more examples in the Old Testament. And in the New Testament, Revelation 22:12,13, and 16, Jesus said, “And behold, I come quickly; and my reward is with me, to give every man according as his work shall be. I am the Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the end, the first and the last ….I Jesus have sent mine angel to testify unto you these things in the churches.”
I think we can safely conclude that Jesus is God, even though he is also the Son of God. I don’t understand how that can be. Personally I barely understand water, ice and vapor, much less the Trinity. But the Bible says it, so I believe it. He has never lied and he never will. He has always been nothing but good to me, and I trust him with my life now and for eternity.
The question I pose to you is this: Who is Jesus to you? We are living in the last days, and he will come quickly for his own. Repent of your sins now and invite him into your life before it’s too late.
Linda House is a member of New Life Worship Center.
