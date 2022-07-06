WEEKLY WITNESS 7-7-22: God's wisdom and truth will save the country

Blessings, beloved reader, in the name of Jesus Christ, God's Son.
My heart has been burdened about the state of our country. May I direct you to Genesis 19 in your Bible for wisdom from on high. In this chapter, we see the downfall of Sodom and Gomorrah. Lot was the nephew of Abraham, the patriarch of the Hebrew people. He was visited by two men, or angels - since they had the power to blind many people - wanting to beat down the door of Lot, who invited these men into his home for food and shelter.
The men of Sodom told Lot to bring them out of the house, "so we might have sex with them." Please read this chapter for yourselves.
Dearly beloved, our world has become so complex with the power behind the gay pride movement and abortion rights. The taking of human life, God calls murder. If a person takes the life of a teenager, the courts would punish him. Murder is a crime, except for the helpless children who have no voice. And their parents have no love for the life they have created before a holy God.
Am I the only one who knows this crime is murder? I can assure you if you go this path, you will know the weight of the sin of murder, and you will be running from it the rest of your life - unless you meet Jesus the Christ, who is the only one who forgives sin. It is Jesus in us that allows us to know the difference from right and wrong. Without Christ, we fumble in the darkness of life without his love, wisdom, grace, and mercy.
Lord Jesus, we need your help. We lack the wisdom of God that teaches us "Thou shall not kill!" Exodus 20:13. You will not murder!"
When did the rules change? God does not give us the right to take a human life, who has an eternal soul created by God Almighty.
Genesis 2:7 states, "Then the Lord God formed man from the dust of the ground (our bodies), and breathed into his nostrils (our souls), the breath of life."
In the mother, the child has a heart that beats and a brain that functions, as it moves his hands and feet. My dear friends, don't be one who is blind to God's truth.
Romans 1:21-25 states, "For although they knew God, they did not glorify God, nor gave thanks to him, but their thinking became futile and their foolish hearts were darkened…. Therefore, God gave men over in the sinful impurity for the degrading of their bodies with one another ... they exchanged the truth about God for a lie, and worshipped and served created things rather than the Creator. Who is forever praised. Amen!"
May God have mercy on our souls. May we seek God's wisdom and truth in his Holy Scriptures. Jesus, we all need salvation, healing, and deliverance. Maranatha, Oh Lord, Come.
Sharon Marie Mays is an author, Bible teacher, and volunteer at Cherokee Elder Care.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.