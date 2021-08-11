What if I went to the cemetery and began to insult and curse one who was buried there? Would they rise out of that grave and take up the fight? Would they remember something from my past and begin to hurl epithets at me?
No, they would still be at rest, no matter what I said. In fact, I could yell and scream the vilest of insults at them, at their momma, at their whole bloodline, and they would do nothing about it, because they are dead. Dead people do not argue, insult or fight.
But I see people everywhere warring with words. Many of those claim to be Christians. Should Christians react in anger? If they get offended in church, should they leave, never to return? Should they break off family relationships over real or imagined wrongs? The Bible says in Galatians 2:20, “I have been crucified with Christ; yet I live; and yet no longer I, but Christ liveth in me….” In other words, I am dead but Christ lives through me.
These are contentious times, and the culture we see portrayed in the media revels in contentious drama. But that’s not the Christ-like way of doing things. Galatians 5:24-26 sums up what our attitude should be: “The Spirit has given us life; he must also control our lives. We must not be proud or irritate one another or be jealous of one another.”
When a person is born again, he instantly becomes a new creation. His old self is replaced with a new spirit, born from above. This new Spirit of God within him produces love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, humility, and self-control. Do we instantly bear this amazing fruit? No, because we live in a body that’s used to doing its own thing, and we have a mind of our own until we renew it according to the word of God.
Galatians goes on to say, “For what our human nature wants is opposed to what the Spirit wants, and what the Spirit wants is opposed to what our human nature wants. These two are enemies, and this means that you cannot do what you want to do. What human nature does is quite plain. It shows itself in immoral, filthy, and indecent actions; in worship of idols and witchcraft. People become enemies and they fight; they become jealous, angry, and ambitious. They separate into parties and groups; they are envious, get drunk, have orgies, and do other things like these. I warn you now as I have before: those who do these things will not possess the Kingdom of God.”
“And those who belong to Christ Jesus have put to death their human nature with all its passions and desires” (Galatians 5:24).
If you have conquered your flesh, that’s great! Let’s go on to maturity – perfection, in some translations – and making sure we’re not settling for second best, i.e. passion instead of love, momentary happiness instead of joy, etc. In lieu of patience, are we just enduring? Or are we so passive nothing riles us? God never meant us to be always “nice”; we should hate what God hates. God called Moses the meekest man on earth, yet he was powerful enough to confront Pharaoh and all the gods of Egypt.
I believe many Christians are living way below the bar set for us in Scripture. We should be preaching the Kingdom of God with signs following: casting out demons, healing the sick, even raising the dead. Maybe it’s time to examine our walk according to Scripture instead of accepting cultural norms.
Linda House is a member of New Life Worship Center.
