I’ve been thinking a lot about plagues recently, and the plagues with which I’m most familiar happened to the Egyptians around 1,500 years before Christ. The Hebrews had been slaves in Egypt for close to 400 years when God sent Moses to deliver them and lead them to the Promised Land.
A really interesting thing about God’s process was how each of the 10 plagues was a direct confrontation with the main gods of Egypt. For instance, the Nile River was a source of life for them. Two deities associated with it were Hapi, the god of the Nile responsible for fish, birds and fertile soil, and Khnum, the potter god thought to form bodies from the silt of the river on his potter’s wheel.
When God turned the river to blood, it revealed their utter powerlessness. The ninth plague took out Ra the sun god and Apep, ruler of darkness, for God caused darkness so thick that it could be felt, but the sun still shone over homes of the Hebrews who lived in Goshen. All 10 plagues were power encounters only God could have set up, and his victories over false gods were seen by every Egyptian and every Hebrew.
So I’m thinking now, “Has God set up power encounters to reveal the utter foolishness of America’s gods during this COVID-19 hysteria?” You might say America has no other gods, but when I look around, I see things a little differently.
When we as a nation spend $56 billion on sporting events each year and our cumulative giving to God through our churches is several billion less than that, I’d say our hearts have found an idol, for the Bible says in Matthew 6:21 that where our treasure is, there will our heart be also.
When we weep over mistreated animals but demand the right to kill our own babies (more than 623,000 in 2016), I’d say we might as well put our young in the outstretched arms of Moloch for a burnt sacrifice.
When we demand the government provide health care, pay for our education, and take care of our debts, we might as well pray, “Our government, who art in Washington, hallowed by thy name.”
So now our nation is on pause because of a virus. We are forced to slow down. I just pray we are using the time to think about our relationship with God. When an Israelite nation strayed far from God’s commandments, he would allow their enemies to overrun them. They were often taken captive and removed to other lands. As slaves in cultures that worshipped idols and demons, they longed for home and the temple worship of the one true God Yahweh (Jehovah). After heartfelt repentance, many would be supernaturally allowed to return home.
What about us? I’m seeing National Education Association's stranglehold on our schools begin to disintegrate and liberal bastions of higher education lose face. I’m seeing empty sports arenas and empty sports fields. I see cities and states that have been irresponsible with tax dollars fall into ruin and their leaders make huge and very public mistakes. What does God say about all this?
2 Chronicles 7:13-14: "If I shut up the heavens, and there is no rain, or if I command the locusts to devour the land, or if I send a plague among my people; if my people, who are called by my name, shall humble themselves and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land."
Linda House is a member of New Life Worship Center.
