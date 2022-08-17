WEEKLY WITNESS 8-18-22: Work isn't enough; Jesus' first command must be followed

I saw another post today on Facebook in which some misguided individual warned people against a huge list of so-called false teachers.
He could not have ever listened to all the people he was judging - his list was extensive - so how did he know they were in error? He was simply passing on someone else's ideas. Now, I get the fact that these people were not from his particular church group, so they may teach something he's not used to hearing. I even get and applaud his zeal for truth. But those preachers have a master before whom they stand or fall. They are not accountable to your standard, or mine - only to the one who called them to their work.
Speaking of which, there is a world full of people who have never heard the good news that Jesus, son of Almighty God, came to Earth, lived a sinless life, and gave himself to a horrific death on a cross so our sins might be forgiven, our sicknesses healed, and the dominion given to mankind be fully restored. This daunting task was given to all who know Christ, not just one denomination. It takes all of us working together to bring in this last harvest of souls before the return of Jesus, when time shall be no more. There's no room for jealousy or squabbling; we have a world to win. When Jesus called his disciples, he invited them to become "fishers of men," so I will continue his analogy. One can bait a hook and cast one line into water for one fish, or, along with other helpers, throw in nets for a massive haul.
After World War II, people eagerly came to church. It was the heart of every community. Housewives, eager for social interaction after days with small children, dressed in their finest on Sunday and Wednesday night and met others at church for encouragement and the word of God. The lost came also, heard a message of hope and became born again. Sometimes one neighbor would engage another during the week and the good news of salvation was shared. These are essentially the "one fish at a time" model. But today's society is not centered around the local church, and very few lost people find their way through its doors. God knew that changing times and changing demographics require different methods, so he gave the five-fold ministry to his church: apostles, prophets, evangelists, pastors, and teachers to equip his saints to do the work of the ministry.
God gives apostles responsibility and oversight for geographic areas or even segments of society. Marketplace apostles bring direction into the seven mountains of influence: government, media, education, entertainment, business, family, and religion. Prophets are not limited to but see into the future to give direction, aiding apostles to guide God's people forward successfully. Prophets open people's eyes to their own destiny, and steer entire nations away from harm.
Many churches are severely handicapped, no longer believing in the power of God through the baptism of the Holy Spirit. These Cessasionists also limit God's hand to three fingers: evangelist, pastor, teacher. They send missionaries across the world without the power they need. Many work diligently all their lives but ignore Jesus' first command to the church: "And now I'm sending you what my father promised. Wait here in the city until you receive power from on high" (Luke 24:49). They go off ill-equipped. Believing these gifts ceased, they forget that Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today, and forever.
Linda House is a member of New Life Apostolic Center.
