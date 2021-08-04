This has been an amazing month for me on this earth. Signs and wonders have been frequent. Even in the middle of grief, loss, sorrow and distress, there is hope. It flickers in the hearts of men.
Why are we so blind to God’s glory in our midst? There are miracles taking place every 24 hours. Jesus, help us to see through your eyes. Help us to feel the beating of your heart, your glory resting upon us like weighty liquid of gold.
Beloved, almost daily, we have news of new COVID-19-related illness. I am so thankful I was able to receive the immunization for this virus. Because I am older than most, I can remember the polio epidemic when it hit this country. I remember images of iron lungs that could not be built fast enough. I was just a child, but I remember the terror in this country. God, give us courage and strength to do what is right for our lives, our children and our community.
The Lord God, Jehovah, who created us with his son Jesus, the Christ, prevails in the universe. His master plan prevails over the practices of mankind. This month, I have listened intently to the testimonies from God’s beloved children here in Tahlequah and outying cities. They have shared with me how they met Jesus Christ. I have listened to the testimonies of angels arriving from heaven to earth, watching over God’s people, his ministers of light. I have heard the hearts of men transformed from despair to joy unspeakable.
My dear friends and faithful readers; Jesus is real, heaven is real, and angels are real.
Philippians 4:4 (NIV) tells us: “Rejoice in the Lord always and again I say rejoice!”
The Bible, or the holy Scriptures, teach us that no matter how dark it gets, the light of our creator will prevail. Philippians 4:8-9 (NIV) reminds us: “Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable – if anything is excellent or praise worthy – think about such things. Whatever you have learned or received or heard from me or seen in me – put it into practice; (Brother Paul the Apostle). And the God of peace will be with you.”
Maranatha, Oh Lord, come.
Sharon Marie Mays is an author, Bible teacher, and volunteer at Cherokee Elder Care.
