Weekly Witness 9-2-21: That they may be one as we are one

Blessings to all our readers in the peace, grace, mercy and love, of our Lord and Savior, Jesus the anointed one. We are walking in a time in history where prayer to our heavenly Father means so much to our lives.
One of my very favorite passages in scripture is the gospel of John 17. It is a passage that reveals the intimate loving relationship of Father and Son. Jesus does a type of “recap” of his ministry in this conversation he is having with his Father in heaven. However, the glorious outcome of this passage reveals the many gifts of God given to us, those who believed the message of the Son of God.
Beloved, let us look at the gospel of John 17:20-26. Take time to read this passage in your quiet time. Reflect on the heart of Jesus as he reveals his personal desires to his Father. He begins in verse 20, by reminding his Father he is not just praying for his small band of followers, but for all those who will believe in him through the message given as to who Jesus really is. He actually says, “Father, let them be one with us!” I don’t know how to express my astonishment about this statement. I want to shout, yell, jump up and down, cry and sing over this statement. Did you hear what Jesus asked his Father? That we may all be one.
My beloved ones, I pray Jesus the Christ will just let you get the truth of this one prayer. Joy unspeakable and full of glory. We were ordained to be one with Christ. But it doesn’t end there. Jesus boldly goes on to say:“I have given them my glory that you gave to me, that we may be one as we are one. I in them and you in me; so we may be brought into complete unity... then the world will know you sent me and have loved me” (NIV). Jesus goes on to tell his Father that he wants his disciples to see him in his glory – the glory given to him before the world existed. How this touched my heart!
Do we really know our God? Have we spent the time in prayer as Jesus taught us to do, so we may be at one with our Father in heaven, who loves us as he did Jesus, his Son. In verse 25. Jesus begins: “Righteous Father, though the world does not know you, I know you, and they know you have sent me. I have made You known to them and will continue to make you known; in order that the love you have for me may be in them and that I myself may be in them.”
Beloved ones, this passage of scripture brings the glory of God down upon me as I realize how much we are loved by God. I am begging you as one sheep to another. May we humble ourselves before this loving, glorious God, and pray as Jesus taught us to pray. Grab hold of the loving relationship for yourself of this beautiful passage in scripture of Father and Son. We are loved, beloved, we are loved. Marantha, oh Lord, come.
Sharon Marie Mays is an author, Bible teacher, and volunteer at Cherokee Elder Care.
