Weekly Witness 9-9-21: Bringing in God's kingdom: Life is only a vapor

Many years ago, the Holy Spirit was grieved by sin in the church I attended. I was miserable there, but there’s a difference between one’s flesh being miserable because it’s under conviction of sin, and one’s spirit being miserable because others are in sin. This was the latter, borne out later when the truth came out.
I was much in prayer over this unhappy situation, and the Lord told me something I’ll never forget: “Even though your eyes are open, if you’re following a blind leader, you will still fall into the ditch.” Based on Matthew 15:14, I had to leave that church.
Even though most Americans see clearly what bad leadership does to a country, they’re not sure what to do about it. They can’t pick up and move. Even if they could, where would they go?
The prophet Jeremiah found himself in a situation in Israel where the people were worshipping at God’s temple, then going to the groves where fertility gods were supposedly stimulated by sexual acts. People accepted this idolatry, adultery and perversion as the norm. They had no compunctions about going through the motions of holy temple worship and then doing the opposite of what God had commanded. As a result, God removed his hand of protection and allowed their enemies to overrun Judah, killing many and removing the remainder to foreign lands.
Many Americans are members of churches. We go there on Sunday morning, sit through a service, then go home and bow at the grove in our living rooms. We watch shows with our young children – shows portraying violence, lust and perversion of all kinds. We allow pornography on our computers, phones and TVs. Our children play video games wherein they blow people to smithereens. We then expect them to follow our God – do as we say but not as we do.
People, we must change our ways. Jesus died for us. Can we not live for him?
Businessman, are you honest in your dealings, or do you cut corners to save a buck? Wage earners, do you give a day’s work for a day’s pay? Do you steal from your job site? Do you pad your expense account? Are you true to your mate? Do you tell the truth? Are you helping those less fortunate than yourself? Are you tithing and giving into God’s kingdom work?
This life is only a vapor— here momentarily, then gone. I’m amazed how we can build ourselves castles to live in for perhaps 20 years, after which our aged bodies need something different. We need a single story rather than steps. We need kitchens and bathrooms fitted for older people. Most of all, we need to be storing up treasure in heaven where, hopefully, eternity will be spent.
Eternity is beyond comprehension to us, but we need to spend time making sure ours is with God and his good things. For once our last breath is breathed – and we have no way of knowing when that will be – we have no more chances to make it right. No one can pray or buy you out of hell. Your eternal destiny is set by yourself while you live. If you have found joy and peace in Jesus, are you telling others the good news?
Are you in church? That’s preparation for life and eternity. Are you in the right church? Jesus gave gifts to mankind: apostles, prophets, evangelists, pastors and teachers. Most churches ignore 80 percent of what God intended. Concentrating on pastoral ministry, or teaching, may feel good, but it doesn’t bring in God’s kingdom.
Linda House is a member of New Life Worship Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.