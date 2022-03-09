Weekly Witness: Are you a normal Christian?

Are you a normal Christian? Do you fit in with a group and agree with most everything they believe? If asked about you, would friends and family say you live a balanced life – not overboard in any direction?
In other words, do you get along with most everyone at work and church without rocking the boat? Are you pleasant, mannerly and typical?
I’ve been a typical Christian most of my life. As a woman in a mainline church, not much was expected of me. Women could teach children, sing in the choir, and bring food to the potluck dinner, but almost anything beyond that was unacceptable.
Our spiritual gifts and calling were encouraged, as long as they were confined to the women’s group or practiced overseas on the mission field, but our voices were seldom heard in church. Normal religious practice for all, back in those days, was to sit on a pew several times a week and live a life not much different from the rest of society.
Things began to change decades ago when we heard teaching from the Charismatics and Word of Faith movement. Our eyes were opened to scripture that included women in God’s plan, and the church began to see itself as a body rather than a building. Men became empowered for workplace ministry, and new vitality quickly spread through the ranks.
But as I look around, I see today’s normal Christianity that is anything but normal in God’s eyes. Jesus called out the Pharisees of his day for moving people away from scripture into something more acceptable – more “seeker-friendly,” if you will. What would his reaction be to today’s church, where, instead of the power of God, Mario Murillo says we have “big screens, skinny jeans, and fog machines"?
As a rule, we don’t operate in God’s power nor do we expect to. We’re still praying for God to do the things he empowered and commissioned us to do. For instance, he told believers to lay hands on and heal the sick. But instead we pray for God to do it. (Curry Blake gives a marvelous explanation via YouTube – John G. Lake Ministries Healing School.) Jesus told us to bind the strongman and cast out demons, but we choose to follow an angel’s admonition instead (Jude 1:9). Jesus rebuked and calmed a violent storm, expecting us to do the same, but most of us let the devil destroy everything around us rather than command peace.
Despite all the amazing teachings the church now has access to, we still don’t realize God gave Adam and the human race authority on this earth. Instead we’re waiting and praying for God to do what he clearly told us to do. Miracles, signs and wonders await the believer empowered by the Holy Spirit, so what keeps church leadership from accepting and teaching all God intends for his people? Hungry for the supernatural, many have left Christianity to seek power in Satanic cults, simply because churches have refused the power the Holy Spirit longs to impart.
In Jesus’ day, religious leaders were looking for a Messiah to take over government, but he came as the sacrificial lamb, paying the price for our sin and sickness with his death on the cross. I think the average church member today still looks for Jesus, the Lamb of God. However, when he returns this time, he will come as a lion, roaring in power and authority. Will the normal church member be ready? I pray we will, just as I pray Jesus will find faith on the earth when he returns.
Linda House is a member of New Life Apostolic Center.
