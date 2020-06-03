Throughout Scripture, from the Old Testament through the New Testament, worship has been an integral component of our faith.
When my family returned from Israel, we brought back with us an antelope horn, which is blown as a trumpet. It has been my practice to blow this wind instrument in worship in Tahlequah, as do others in congregations here. The Hebrew name "shofar" is used for the animal horn, whether it be a ram’s horn or an antelope horn.
To my understanding, the shofar is the oldest documented wind instrument. My experience has been that our Lord of heaven honors this instrument. It is mentioned throughout Scripture. My practice is to blow the shofar while I focus completely on the Holy Spirit of God to do battle against the enemy of our souls, or to bring our Lord’s blessing into the environment.
In Exodus 19:16-20, we read: “On the morning of the third day there were thunders and lightnings, and a thick cloud upon the mountain, and a very loud trumpet blast, so that all the people who were in the camp trembled. Then Moses brought the people out of the camp to meet God …And the sound of the trumpet grew louder and louder. Moses spoke, and God answered him in thunder. And the Lord came down upon Mount Sinai, to the top of the mountain” (RSV).
Here we see the first documentation of the trumpet blast coming down out of heaven to call God’s people to himself. I personally believe this is true today. As I worship our Lord with the blowing of this biblically documented wind instrument, I can validate that our God honors this practice with his presence and his gifts of love, when he is worshipped in purity of heart with the blowing this instrument.
There is a spiritual power that manifests in the sound of the shofar. Remember the Bible story when the walls of Jericho fell down on the seventh day, with the sounds of the trumpet blasts and praises of God’s people; found in Joshua 6:16-17. As well, I have witnessed his fruit many times from the sound of the shofar. I trust in the Holy Spirit to accomplish a work that only he can do.
Moving into the New Testament book of Matthew 24:30, we read: “Then will appear the sign of the Son of man in heaven, and then all the tribes of the earth will mourn, and they will see the Son of man coming on the clouds of heaven with power and great glory; and he will send out his angels with a loud trumpet call, and they will gather his elect from the four winds, from one end of heaven to the other” (RSV). Here again, God is calling his people to himself through the blowing of the shofar from heaven.
Beloved, I personally believe the blowing of the shofar is favored by God, as it is the trumpet blast that reminds every believer in Jesus Christ of Nazareth of this truth; Jesus is coming soon. He is coming back to take his beloved sons and daughters of God, who are born from above, back with him to his heavenly abode. We are told in Philippians 4:4: “Rejoice in the Lord always; again, I will say rejoice” (RSV).
Living in purity of heart before Christ is truly an amazing adventure. He is a God of signs, wonders, and miracles. Maranatha, oh Lord, come.
Sharon Marie Mays in an author, Bible teacher, and official volunteer at Cherokee Elder Care.
