Eric Metaxas, respected author, speaker and radio host, recently noted that today’s church has some horrible theology (theory and study of God and religious beliefs). I have to say it has some wonderful theology, as well, for it is the church that carries the good news that Jesus died for our sins and rose again. The church introduces us to Jesus, and Jesus alone is the way, the truth and the life.
But I agree with Metaxas simply because there’s discord in this group, even though we share one handbook (the Bible), one head (Jesus) and one mandate ("Go into all the world and preach the good news…"). If believers were in unity, the whole world would be a veritable garden of Eden and all would be saved. If we were in agreement, the Gospel message would have already been preached around the world. If we worked together, world hunger and war would be things of the past.
But as it now stands, the church is divided into groups espousing different philosophies. Let’s look at what divides us most – religion, the same thing that kept religious leaders of Jesus’ day from accepting their Promised One. They had been taught a method for approaching God. Anyone who disagreed with their method was shunned, labeled a heretic, and-or killed.
Religion has its rules: "Don't handle this. Don't taste that. Don't touch this" (Colossians 2:21). Jewish teachers had taken God’s Ten Commandments and added much oral law. But Colossians continues, “… why be bothered with the rules that humans have made up? Obeying these rules may seem to be the smart thing to do. They appear to make you love God more and to be very humble and to have control over your body. But they don't really have any power over our desires.”
Jesus loved sinners. He received them readily, even hung out in their homes. But leaders who put onerous burdens on people in the name of religion, he detested. "Woe unto you teachers of the law!...How terrible for you teachers of the law! You have kept the key that opens the door to the house of knowledge; you yourselves will not go in, and you stop those who are trying to go in!" (Luke 11:46,52). I wonder how many young people have left Christianity because rules were stressed, rather than Christ’s freedom.
Metaxas further stated, “Horrible theology is from the pit of hell.” I never saw it so clearly before. Church leaders who think bad theology is just regrettable need to take another look, for Jesus said, “He who is not with me is against me.”
Bad theology gets accepted as truth. I’d like to list every reference, but will settle for a couple. Deuteronomy 12:32 warns not to add to or take away from Scripture. Then, Galatians 1:8 goes further: “But even if we or an angel from heaven should preach to you a gospel contrary to the one we preached to you, let him be accursed.”
Jesus came to "proclaim good news to the poor… liberty to the captives and recovering of sight to the blind, to set at liberty those who are oppressed…" And, “God wiped out the charges that were against us for disobeying the Law of Moses. He took them away and nailed them to the cross” (Colossians 2:14).
Jesus knew the church would slide into legalism, so it was important that Holy Spirit come to live in our hearts. Galatians 5:1: “With freedom did Christ set us free: stand fast therefore, and be not entangled again in a yoke of bondage.”
Linda House is a member of New Life Worship Center.
