This is the perfect time to look at church history events that are observed in September and October. When we understand these celebrations, we become grounded in our Hebraic roots.
This week we will see the festival of the Feast of Booths, or the Feast of Tabernacles, observed by Jewish and Gentile believers in the Old Testament celebration in the book of Leviticus. God asked his people to celebrate with him for eight days; This Oct. 2-9. God wanted them to remember the years in the wilderness where they depended totally on God for their provision. They received manna for bread each morning. He sent them quail for meat. And Jesus became a rock in the wilderness when the children of Israel needed water. Moses, who led the people, was to speak to the Rock (Jesus), and water gushed out to meet their need. God was teaching his people to depend on him alone. (A lesson we all need to learn in our modern time.)
Imagine celebrating with our God and rejoicing that he took millions of Hebrew slaves out of Egypt, who had become slave-minded serving Egypt by the whip for more than 400 years. Now they were a free nation. God had to teach them to depend on his provision. Philippians 4:19 says, “And my God will meet all your needs according to the riches of his glory in Christ Jesus” (NIV). We are still learning this principle as taught by the Apostle Paul to the church.
During the Feast of Tabernacles, believers celebrate in booths out of doors. They decorate the inside of the booths with fruits, flowers and beautiful items to inspire them in worship to our God. This festival is observed by the faithful in orthodox Jewish circles and with believers in Jesus who associate with Messianic Jewish faith. God is teaching that he provides for his own. We are to depend on him with thanksgiving and rejoicing. We are to respect others and rejoice with them before our holy God in honor of what he has done to set the slave free to be a free people to worship him alone. It is also a practice to prepare the believers for the end time coming of the Jewish Messiah (Jesus Christ of the New Testament).
Beloved, we all need to be rejoicing in our God and full of thanksgiving for all he has done for us in history. We also need to be ready to meet Jesus Christ upon his return to take us back with him to his heavenly home. This is the celebration of the Feast of Tabernacles.
On Sept. 20, we celebrated the Feast of Trumpets. Rosh Hashanah in Hebrew means "the head of the year." At this time, the Hebrew calendar changed from 5780 to 5781 years. It is the beginning of the New Year for the Jewish calendar kept for 5,780 years. Moses began documenting the history in the first five books of the Old Testament – the Torah in Hebrew. The shofar is a Hebrew name for the animal horn called a trumpet – usually a ram’s horn or antelope horn. It is blown several times on this New Year feast in celebration.
The Christian faith is intertwined with the Old Testament, as Jesus taught mainly from the Old Testament Scriptures. We, too, beloved, must rejoice and give praise and honor to our God who has been faithful to his people for all eternity. Many blessings in Jesus our Lord.
Sharon Marie Mays in an author, Bible teacher, and volunteer at Cherokee Elder Care.
