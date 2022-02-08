Weekly Witness: Come to know Jesus, 'line upon line'

Christian, have you ever stood alone for your convictions? Most of us have never been put to that test. We’ve been surrounded by layers of people who insulate us from having to prove our commitment to Christ.
Many of us were raised in a family who were part of a local church which was part of a broader community which fit in with a Christian worldview shared by thousands – perhaps millions. Our denominational group believed as we believed. They had our back, so to speak.
But I believe the time has come when Jesus will ask us, as he asked his disciples, “Who do you say that I am?” He has a way of entering our world so everything else disappears. All the clamor and glamor suddenly fly out the window. In his presence, nothing else matters. It’s not that we consciously decide to lay aside the Kardashians, but we are suddenly so taken up with the wonder and beauty of Jesus that nothing else exists.
Have you had face-time with Jesus? No? Then get ready, because he’s not only coming to a theater near you, but he owns the theater, town and country where you live. Your family’s Christianity won’t matter. Vaguely understood Bible stories from your childhood won’t matter. And most assuredly, the church that baptized you will not matter when you face the one who died to give you life.
It’s really personal with him. He doesn’t see you in a group. He sees you. He knows your innermost heart. He formed you in your mother’s womb, but he knew you long before that. He has plans for your success, not failure. Plans for lasting joy, not momentary happiness. Plans to give you hope and a future.
Perhaps you had that come-to-Jesus moment somewhere in the past. Are you still living in his reality or have things come between you and him? Matthew’s gospel tells of the Word being sown into different kinds of hearts: some are hard and unreceptive; some shallow and quickly distracted; some so full of error that they can’t recognize truth when they hear it. Some, however, gladly receive the Word from him. They examine their lives and cease from sin. They spend time enjoying God’s presence, not just asking for things. They compare their actions and motives to his, judging themselves and changing what needs to be changed.
It would be wonderful if all who call ourselves Christians could fit into that last category. The church would then be alive, quick to hear God speak, and eager to do his bidding. Unfortunately, that is not the case, and all four heart conditions can be found in every church, even pulpits.
You may find yourself in a group that began with a revelation from God hundreds of years ago but are closed to what he’s been saying ever since. Through the years, denominations, born from new revelations of God, moved in freshness and excitement until God revealed new facets of himself elsewhere. He expected them to continue adding to their previous understanding, growing in wisdom and knowledge. But they refused. Being comfortable with the old, they became like rigid wineskins, unable to receive the new wine. So God’s Spirit moved on to another person or group that was willing to hear, receive and do.
But God has always expected us to grow “precept upon precept, line upon line” until we come to maturity. Ignoring God’s current voice while clinging to petrified revelations will not advance his kingdom. Do you know why you believe as you do? Is it the Bible or tradition?
Linda House is a member of New Life Apostolic Center.
