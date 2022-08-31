WEEKLY WITNESS: Count your blessings

Dearly beloved, in Jesus our Lord, peace, mercy, and grace be unto you. This little song keeps rolling over and over in my mind. Most of you are familiar with it from church in past years.
"Count your blessings, name them one by one. Count your blessings; see what God has done. Count your blessings; name them one by one. Count your many blessings; see what God has done."
Well, let us begin. Lord Jesus, we thank and praise you for the glory and beauty of this magnificent earth in which we live. Motivate us to watch over the earth and take care how we live in it. Forgive us for the plastic floating in our waters. All the fish in the sea that are being destroyed because we have been careless with our garbage. Jesus help us to learn righteousness and wisdom, as to how to be good stewards of this great planet.
The beautiful fruit, vegetables, nuts, and green grass are all there for us to enjoy. Also, our own bodies you have given to each of us need constant care. Let us not be unfaithful to our bodies with excess. Our body works like a magnificent machine. It lubricates itself, heals itself, and grants us mobility and independence. Father God, remind us not to be negligent to honor all the gifts you give us daily. Forgive us for taking them for granted.
Master of the universe, you are all powerful, all knowing, ever present, and a compassionate God of love. Lord Jesus, forgive our negligence when we ignore you, pass over you, and curse your holy name. Cleans us from all unrighteousness through your most holy blood, Jesus.
As we draw close to you, may we be quick to thank you for the many wonderful gifts we receive from you every day. Quicken us in your power to heal us as written in Psalm 107:20. You gave us the power to save us from eternal death and give us eternal life through your word in Romans 10:9-10. The sacred blood of Jesus your son, Father God. You gave us victory over fear in Isaiah 41:10.
Master of the universe, we praise you, honor you, and magnify your holy name. To you be all glory. Thank you for love, faith, hope, mercy, grace, and your presence. Oh, Lord most high, we love you. Maranatha, oh Lord, come.
Sharon Marie Mays is an author, Bible teacher, and volunteer at Cherokee Elder Care.
