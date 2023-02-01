WEEKLY WITNESS: Get right with God before the Rapture occurs

We are blessed beyond measure to live in these days wherein we will see the hand of God move to “root out , pull down, and to destroy, and to throw down, to build, and to plant” (Jeremiah 1:10).
Why will he do this in our day? Because evil has infiltrated all governments of the world to the point where a righteous person is canceled, and God’s people are crying out to him for help.
2 Chronicles 7:14: “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”
It doesn’t require a majority vote, hallelujah! God has always done amazing things through a remnant of his dedicated people.
So do not fear when everything looks darkest around you, but only fix your gaze on the God, who is able and willing to take you out of bondage just as he removed the children of Israel from Egyptian captivity. You will begin to see unprecedented death, food shortages, and markets crash, but God will show mighty signs and wonders for his children. Churches must be ready to receive multitudes, for they have nowhere to turn except to God. Be ready to minister hope to a world gone mad, with signs in the heavens, unusual weather, and earthquakes multiplying.
God knew how to protect his people in Goshen from the deadly plagues destroying Egypt. He brought out millions of slaves healed and with untold wealth. He led them through desert places, feeding the entire group with manna and quail from heaven. He split a rock and provided water. He opened up a sea and river so they walked through on dry ground, then drowned their enemies.
He is the same God today as he was back then. His love and concern for people are beyond our comprehension, but millions have already received his benefits. All you need do is call on the name of Jesus, whose ears are listening eagerly for your voice. This Jesus is the son of God, who always existed as part of the triune godhead.
He was there at creation and will be seen as the King of Kings and Lord of Lords when this age comes to a close. Jesus will come in clouds of heaven with his angels to defeat Satan and demonic armies, but first he will meet all the saved ones – those who have made him lord – in the air in a worldwide event we call the "Rapture." When will this be? His prophets say first there will be a great awakening wherein millions will be "saved."
The Rapture will cause panic as Christians suddenly disappear from Earth. The Bible says that two will be working in a field; one will be taken and the other left. Two will be sleeping in the same bed, but one will be left as the other is raptured. All babies and those under the age of accountability will be taken, while their parents may be left behind. This will cause chaos as pilots disappear from cockpits and thousands of driverless cars clog freeways.
We don’t want to be here after the Rapture, as many of our brightest and best are no longer here to minister as pastors, doctors, nurses, police, military, and service personnel from all walks. The worst of humanity will take over and rule with an iron thumb.
We have unprecedented times ahead. Are you right with God?
Linda House is a member of New Life Worship Center.
