It’s not over 'til we win. Think about it. Whatever the devil has planned for my life doesn’t matter at all, because the God who created the universe around me, and the DNA in me, has a plan for me that only involves victory.
No weapon formed against me prospers, and every tongue that rises against me I will condemn and show to be in the wrong. He knew me in my mother’s womb and has plans for me – plans for peace and not disaster, plans to give me a future filled with hope.
When my enemy comes in like a flood, God Almighty lifts up a standard against him. He sets his angels on charge around me, lest I dash my foot against a stone. When the enemy comes against me one way, they flee away from me seven ways. I am blessed coming in and going out. I’m blessed in every way a person can be blessed. Since God is love, he knows lots of ways to bless me. Even things that look bad will turn out for my good, because God is so good and he wants good for me.
Why should I worry or fear what man can do to me? My God sits on his throne as King of kings and Lord of lords. He rides on the wings of the wind. In his kingdom there is no lack. He opens his mouth and worlds are created. When he set the children of Israel free from Egyptian slavery, he quickly took millions of people from their homes into a desert. They made no preparation for the journey, but he fed them with manna in the wilderness and water out of a rock. Their shoes and clothes did not wear out during 40 years of travel.
God brought them into a land flowing with milk and honey. He gave them houses they didn’t build and treasure they didn’t dig. He set a group of untrained slaves, having no weapons, against the fiercest armies of their day, putting the singers out front. He gave strategies like “march around the walls in silence seven times, then shout.” When they obeyed, the massive walls came down. At times, they had to fight, but at times, the angel of God fought instead.
What were they required to do? Honor the Lord their God with all their heart, soul, mind and strength. Has anything changed in thousands of years? Oh, yes, but not that commandment. And God has not changed. He is the same yesterday, today and forever. Our culture changes with whoever controls the media, but God’s ways are the same. And our response to him should remain the same.
"…The person who wants to love life and see good days must keep his tongue from evil and his lips from speaking deceit. He must turn away from evil and do good. He must seek peace and pursue it. For the eyes of the Lord are on the righteous, and his ears are attentive to their prayer… . Exalt Christ as Lord in your hearts. Always be prepared to give a defense to everyone who asks you to explain the hope you have. But do this with gentleness and respect, keeping a clear conscience, so that those who speak evil of your good conduct in Christ will be ashamed of slandering you” (1 Peter 3:10-16).
Linda House is a member of New Life Worship Center.
