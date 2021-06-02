Recently, I have been reading a small book by Andrew Murray. For whatever reason, it took longer than I expected, but I finally made it to the last page. I was impacted by what I read. I felt hooked and wondered how I might be able to take on such a task.
He wrote: "A Prayer for Humility. Here I will give you an infallible touchstone that will tie all to the truth. It is this; retire from the world and all conversation, only for one month. Neither write, nor read, nor debate anything with yourself. Stop all the former workings of your heart and mind. And with all the strength of your heart, stand all this month as continually as you can, in the following form of prayer to God.
Offer it frequently on your knees. But weather sitting, walking, or standing, be always inwardly longing and earnestly praying this one prayer to God.
"That of his greatest goodness he would make known to you, and take from your heart, every kind and form and degree of pride, whether it be from evil spirits, or your own corrupt nature; and that he would awaken in you the deepest depth and truth of that humility which can make you capable of his light and Holy Spirit."
Dear brothers and sisters, I am convicted. I, too, long for such things as this. Why does it seem like a hopeless venture, a dream, impossible? I hunger for this truth. Andrew Murry goes on to instruct us, "Reject every thought, but that of waiting and praying in this matter from the bottom of your heart, with such truth and earnestness, as people in torment wish to pray and be delivered from it. If you can and will give yourself up in truth and sincerity to this spirit of prayer, I will venture to affirm that, if you had twice as many evil spirits in you as Mary Magdalene had, they will all be cast out of you, and you will be forced with her to weep tears of love at the feet of the holy Jesus."
This book was worth waiting an extended time, to receive the impact I did when I got to the last thought of his book: humility. In the past, I can remember going to the alter of the church, seeking assistance in prayer for what I consider the monster, pride. Often, I wonder why such blindness takes us over, when it comes to our need for humility in our walk with our Lord, Jesus. This world we live in has so much to offer that we lose the love of our lives: the lover of our soul, the Son of God.
The Holy Scriptures are so full of God's love for us. When we walk in his gifts found in Galatians 5:22-25, I believe we are like gemstones, shining his light in this world and unto him, who created us.
His fruit of the Holy Spirit in us: love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. Maranatha, oh Lord, come!
Sharon Marie Mays is an author, Bible teacher, and volunteer at Cherokee Elder Care.
