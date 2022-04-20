WEEKLY WITNESS: How do we fill in gaps of godly knowledge?

How did I get this old and learn so little?
Hebrews 5:12 sums it up perfectly: “There has been enough time for you to be teachers – yet you still need someone to teach you the first lessons of God’s message. Instead of eating solid food, you still have to drink milk.” So here I am, back in the high chair, being spoon-fed rice cereal and mashed peas rather than char-grilled steak.
I remember my first real revelation of God’s tremendous love for me – how he sent his son Jesus to die on a cross to pay for my sins. That realization was almost more than I could bear; I had to respond to so great a love. So I publicly acknowledged my understanding of his sacrifice and my need for him. As a young child, I couldn’t get to the altar fast enough, announcing to family and friends that I was a sinner in desperate need of a savior. He met me there, saved my soul, and invited me into a life-long adventure.
I was blessed to grow up in a church that taught the Bible is our ultimate authority. We were encouraged to read and study for ourselves, as well as learn in weekly classes. We had annual revival meetings wherein the whole church set aside two weeks to attend at least one session a day. We grew in knowledge and grace. God’s presence was strong, and many became aware of things in our lives that God wanted to deal with. We came away from that time with hearts full of love for each other and the lost around us.
Through the years, I still experienced that great love. When life threw real curve balls, God was there with me, seeing me through major ups and downs. He provided food when the cupboard was bare and a roof over my head on several occasions that looked hopeless. He sent friends and prayer partners that kept me going in spite of the devil’s best efforts to take me out. He healed my body more times than you can imagine, and I experienced peace and safety amidst real danger.
But here I am again, struggling with questions. Where are you, God? Where is the healing that your Word promises to those who believe? Is this nation, founded on godly principles, going over a cliff, never to be recovered? Your people have humbled ourselves and prayed, but we don’t yet see the change we long for.
But I know the one in whom I have believed, so hope is alive. God is absolutely good, as are his promises – yes, and amen. He hears and answers prayer. He looks after me, a widow, like a good husband. I know that what I give to others he will repay, and what I give to him, he will multiply back. How do I know these things? His word says it, and his word is true. Besides that, I’ve experienced it personally time and time again
I know that however bleak the world looks right now, “all things work together for good to them that love God and are called according to his purpose” Romans 8:28. I know he is able to make all grace abound toward me. I know he meets my needs “according to his riches in glory,” Philippians 4:19. “We can also have great boldness before him...if we present any request agreeable to his will, he will hear us. And if we know that he hears us...we have obtained the requests we ask of him,” 1 John 5:14-15.
I know God is absolutely trustworthy.
Linda House is a member of New Life Apostolic Center.
