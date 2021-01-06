We are entering into a new season of the outpouring of God’s grace referred to in Scripture as the "Latter Rain." I encourage you to read the entire three chapters in the book of Joel in the Old Testament to grasp the glory of this small prophetic book. Here, we will look at highlights to quicken your heart that the year of 2021 is truly going to be a new year and a new season.
Joel 2:21-22 declares to us: “Fear not, O land. Be glad and rejoice. For the Lord has done marvelous things. Do not be afraid, you beasts of the field, for the open pastures are springing up. And the tree bears its fruit; the fig tree and the vine yield their strength. Be glad then, you children of Zion. And, rejoice in the Lord your God; for he will cause the rain to come down for you – the former rain. And the latter rain in the first month” (NKJV).
The Scriptures share with us that the floors will be full of wheat, the vats will overflow with wine and oil. God promises to restore to us what the locust has eaten, the cankerworm, and the caterpillar and the palmerworm. We shall eat plenty and be satisfied, and praise the name of the Lord our God, that has dwelt wonderfully with us.
Beloved, this is a great time to be alive for those who have faith in the teaching of the Bible. A new season has begun in 2021, and it will be a time of abundant outpouring of the grace of God (the Latter Rain), according to the prophet. He says in Joel 2:3: “Whosoever shall call on the name of the Lord shall be delivered; for the remnant whom the Lord shall call.”
The prophet called a fast. "'Therefore,' says the Lord, 'turn to me with all your heart. With fasting, with weeping, and with mourning; rend your heart, and not your garments. Return to the Lord your God. For, me is gracious and merciful; Slow to anger, and of great kindness and me relents from doing harm" (paraphrased from Joel 2:12-13, NKJV).
Beloved, our answer is in the Lord God Jehovah and Jesus, his Son. The Creator of the universe reigns in love and majesty; and is the One in whom we are to turn in times of need. We have a God who loves us and declares to us a new season of grace to be poured out to the fullest. May I encourage you with God’s Word.
When we seek our Creator with our whole heart and soul, he will give us revelation; he will so cover us with his loving kindness and grace that the pain of the recent past will fade away in this new season of bounty and favor. A great darkness that has touched us all, will fade when we become one with God, our Father in heaven; and allow him to release into us his new season of blessing which has already begun.
The latter rain described in the book of Joel is for the faithful, who trust in the teaching of the Holy Scriptures. We are living in the time of God’s glory. As we draw into him, he will become intimate with us. God is faithful, loving, compassionate, and able to wash us all clean of this present darkness through the blood sacrifice of Jesus Christ the Son of God. Maranatha, Oh Lord, come.
Sharon Marie Mays in an author, Bible teacher, and volunteer at Cherokee Elder Care.
