WEEKLY WITNESS: Jesus is coming back

Noah preached to his neighbors for nearly 100 years, as he and his sons built a large boat for saving the human race and animal kingdom.
But life continued on.
Adulterers kept on sleeping around while Noah preached. Those who offered their babies to pagan gods in hopes of material gain kept right on offering while Noah preached repentance. The gluttons and winebibbers may have slacked off, but soon went right back to sins of the flesh. They thought, “All things will continue just as they have always been.”
Those who got rich using dishonest scales as they bought and sold may have felt a twinge of guilt after hearing Noah preach holiness, but soon they were able to ignore conscience altogether and continue cheating customers with no remorse. Those living in egregious sin, thinking no one knew, heard Noah call out for repentance day after day as they passed his place, but his warnings fell on deaf ears. They eventually laughed him to scorn because nothing changed.
Noah kept building his ark, and his neighbors went on sinning as usual. The liars, thieves, murderers, and fornicators hardly skipped a beat. Proud religious people continued to make fun and judge Noah. Witches and warlocks sold their charms and performed their rituals. The rich trusted in their riches, beautiful women relied on their sex appeal, and those with natural talents made the most of their abilities. People continued to marry and raise families – until they couldn’t.
For when the right time came, God supernaturally brought pairs of animals into the ark along with Noah and his family. When God shut the door, no one else could enter, and rain came in torrents. God also opened the fountains of the deep. People scoffed at first, but soon became alarmed.
They pounded on Noah’s door to no avail. They climbed the high hills, then the tallest trees on the highest hills, but the water kept rising until no one was left except the eight inside God’s ark of safety.
Many people today have built themselves boats and think they can weather whatever storms loom on the horizon. They’ve done good deeds, joined a church somewhere, or perhaps think they can match Almighty God in a battle of wits. But Jesus is coming back.
Matthew 24:36-44: “No one knows about that day or hour, not even the angels in heaven , nor the Son, but only the Father. As it was in the days of Noah, so will it be at the coming of the Son of Man. For in the days before the Flood, people were eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage, up to the day Noah entered the ark, and they were oblivious, until the flood came and swept them all away. So it will be at the coming of the Son of Man….Therefore keep watch, because you do not know the day on which your Lord will come….For this reason, you also must be ready, because the Son of Man will come at an hour you do not expect.”
Leviticus 19 should be studied by everyone, but is summed up in the following phrase: “Be holy, for I, the Lord your God, am holy.” Now we know the Mosaic law was given to show us our shortcomings. The utter impossibility of fully keeping God’s law reveals our need for a savior, and the only perfect and sinless person capable of that role is Jesus Christ.
Won’t you cry out to him today? He loved us so much that he bore the punishment for all our sins.
Linda House is a member of New Life Apostolic Center.
