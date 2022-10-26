WEEKLY WITNESS: Jesus is coming in the clouds

Dearly beloved, this is an amazing time in history for people of faith.
As a believer in Jesus Christ, who is the true written word of the Holy Scriptures, I see amazing days ahead of us. In Matthew 24 of the Holy Scriptures, Jesus gave signs of his soon return. My dear friends, many of those signs are now present on earth. We live in a world where events are taking place that have never been seen on earth.
Wars and rumors of war, famine, plagues, many displaced peoples on the earth. Those of the Christian faith are looking for the return of Jesus to arrive at our heavenly Father’s appointed time. As I have watched the establishment of chaos in our world, I find Scripture tells us to look up, for your redemption draws near. In September, a new world religion was declared for Jewish, Catholic, and Islamic religions. "Chrislam" is the name given for this one-world religion. I can’t recall every seeing all these events coming to the earth.
As my heart has reached out to our Lord and Savior, Jesus, the son of the Most High God, my direction has been for the need to pray. In fact, I believe that is the most important thing a Christian can do at this time – pray. Therefore, I scheduled a community prayer event at Tahlequah Public Library on Nov. 7 in the Carnegie Room. We will begin prayer at 6 p.m. and will continue to 8 p.m. This time of prayer will be a quiet reflective time to seek our Lord’s favor, guidance, strength, and wisdom from our Father God, through Jesus the Son. We will lift up world leaders in prayer. We will read biblical scripture prayers by saints of God. All are welcome.
Beloved, our Lord Jesus is so loving, compassionate, kind, and merciful, that he desires to be close to us in times of need. Prayer is the way to God’s heart. Jesus tells us not to be afraid because he has overcome the world. Read Isaiah 41:10, which so encourages us not to fear as God holds us up with his own righteousness.
Isaiah 41:10, New International Version: “So do not fear, for I am with you: do not be dismayed for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand”.
Brothers and sisters, now we will draw close to God and see how truly compassionate and gracious he is to his children on earth. Maranatha, oh Lord, come.
Sharon Marie Mays is an author, Bible teacher, and volunteer at Cherokee Elder Care.
