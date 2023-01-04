WEEKLY WITNESS: Jesus is where we find our hope

Dearly beloved, as we look at our current condition around this globe, we all need hope in something tangible. If we are to keep putting one foot in front of the other, moving forward, there has to be some source of light, truth, and hope for us.
In Romans 8:14-39, we find amazing comfort and hope for those who walk with the Holy Spirit of God. There are many promises to us in this passage of scripture.
Jesus told us, before he left to go to heaven with his heavenly father, that he would not leave us as orphans. He gave us the Holy Spirit of God to live in and through us. Read this moving and encouraging portion of scripture.
The Apostle Paul tells us those who walk in the spirit of God have been adopted into sonship with Jesus Christ. We can cry “Abba,” which is "Father." Do we realize Jehovah God, who is the author of life, desires us to call him our daddy in English?
He wants an intimate relationship with each of us through our faith in his eternal gift to us: his son, Jesus Christ of Nazareth. Jesus is our savior from our sins, our healer, deliverer, and our source of godly wisdom, discernment, holiness, comfort, divine health, and the list goes on into eternity. Not only do we receive by faith God’s son, but he also offers us the inheritance his son has in heaven.
Jesus intercedes for us in heaven, and the Holy Spirit intercedes for us according to the will of our heavenly father. We are told all things will work for our good to those who believe and walk in his Holy Spirit. Those who are called to the purposes of God on this earth.
Beloved, as you meditate on Romans 8, you will see the purpose of God for our lives. We are being formed into the image of God’s own son, Jesus Christ. We become justified and glorified in Christ, as we walk day by day in the Holy Spirit of God. No trial or darkness can separate us from the love of God.
Maranatha, Oh Lord, come.
Sharon Marie Mays is an author and Bible teacher.
