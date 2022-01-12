Weekly Witness: Let's make peace of mind, glory to God be resolution

Greetings in the name of Jesus Christ, God’s son, and our creator. Peace, mercy and grace to our beloved readers.
We look to this new year of 2022 with new hopes, dreams and expectations. This week during Sunday School class, we looked at a passage of scripture that touched my heart, as I thought about the new year ahead of me.
Consider Romans 11:33-36 NIV: “Oh, the depth of the riches of the wisdom and knowledge of God! How unsearchable his judgments, and his paths beyond tracing out! Who has known the mind of the Lord? Or who has been his counselor? Who has ever given to God that God should repay them? For from him and through him and for him are all things. To him be the glory forever? Amen.”
Beloved, I am moved with the depth of this scripture text. I found it profound on the impact it has upon our lives. To our God, creator of the universe, we are to bring all glory through our lives to him. If we desire a new year's resolution, let us consider this declaration of God almighty. That we might bring glory to him through the way we live our lives on this earth this next year. How will we make our decisions for good, or for evil? Are we going to glorify God through our decisions and actions? I hope to make decisions for this coming year that will draw me close to the heart of Jesus.
In this life, our conscience is seared from social media, violent computer games, and endless sport events that distract us from our focus on heavenly and holy living. Let’s look in Galatians starting with 5:16 NIV: “So I say, walk by the Spirit, and you will not gratify the desires of the flesh. For the flesh desires what is contrary to the Spirit, and the Spirit what is contrary to the flesh. They are in conflict with each other.”
Scripture continues in verse 22 by adding: “But the fruit of the spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control. Against such things there is no law. Those who belong to Christ Jesus have crucified the flesh with its passions and desires. Since we live by the Spirit, let us keep in step with the spirit. Let us not become conceited, provoking and envying each other.”
We are entering a new season. Let us make decisions that will bring us peace of mind with God and glory to his name. Numbers 6:24-26 offers a priestly blessing: “The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face shine on you and be gracious to you; the Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace” (NIV).
Marantha, oh Lord, come.
Sharon Marie Mays is an author, Bible teacher, and volunteer at Cherokee Elder Care.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.