WEEKLY WITNESS: Love at the core of God's plan for the world

Dearly beloved, the month of February is a time of hearts, flowers, candy, and thoughts of affection to those we love.
It is filled with a sweet atmosphere, as lives are touched with joy and happiness. Consider the love our heavenly father has for us, as he sent his only son to earth, born of a virgin by the Holy Spirit. Jesus Christ is the love of God for us today.
When Jesus came to earth with his purpose to die for our sins against a holy God, he bought for every person who believes in him the free gift of eternal life in heaven, where there is no pain, sorrow, nor tears. We simply accept the one and only son of God as our deliverer. Like Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden, God knew we would fall from his grace by disobeying his commands for us. Therefore, the plan of redemption was provided for us through Jesus Christ.
We, too, have sinned, but Jesus came to save us from our life of sin, just as Adam and Eve sinned against a holy God in the garden.
We read in John 3:16-17, New International Version: “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only son, that whoever believes in him will not parish, but have eternal life. For God did not send his son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through him.”
Beloved, would you like to know pure love, to be confident that you are surrounded by the protection of a sovereign god? Our God is all-knowing, all-powerful and ever-present in our world. When we surrender to the Holy Spirit of God and his plan for our lives, believing in the son of God, Jesus Christ as our personal sacrifice for sin, we will experience the favor and love of God. We become a new creation in Christ. According to 1 John 1:9, he is faithful to forgive and cleanse us from all sin. Consider memorizing this verse as a reminder of the gift of God through Jesus Christ.
Beloved, rejoice in all the blessings of life that we have on our beautiful earth. Praise the Lord of heaven as he pours his agape love, divine love upon us every day. Blessings flow into our lives daily.
I just received a phone call that a close relative was in a car crash in the ice and snow. He was thrown out of the car, which flipped and fell on him. As it turned out, due to the weather, a tow truck was in the area, and emergency personnel were nearby to help. He and his wife, who was also thrown from the vehicle, survived the accident.
Beloved, God is with us every day in every way. He loves us and cares about our lives.
Numbers 6:24-26: "The Lord bless you and keep you, the Lord make his face shine on you and be gracious to you; the Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace."
Maranatha, oh Lord, come.
Sharon Marie Mays is an author and Bible teacher.
