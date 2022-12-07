Did Jesus cry over Jerusalem? Matthew and Luke both quote him lamenting, “O Jerusalem, Jerusalem, thou that killest the prophets, and stonest them which are sent unto thee, how often would I have gathered thy children together, even as a hen gathereth her chickens under her wings, and ye would not. Behold, your house is left unto you desolate.”
Jesus saw that within 40 years, Jerusalem would be destroyed by the Romans, whom Jewish leaders were trying to appease. He knew the temple, wherein most Jews placed their trust, would be turned to rubble, with not one stone stacked on another. The choice was placed before Israel when Jesus walked and taught among them. Obviously they chose wrongly, denying God’s own son. They chose the religion they were accustomed to rather than the truth of God.
I wonder what God thinks of our generation. He has sent prophets to warn and prepare us for what’s coming. His word even tells us in 2 Chronicles to believe in the Lord and be established, believe his prophets and prosper. But what has the mainline church done? They’ve chosen not only to ignore that word and his current prophets, but to mount an offensive against them.
Surely it must be a wake-up call to Christian leaders when they are fighting the same people that the New World Order attempts to shut down. Yes, billionaires currently attempting to control this world have waged war against God’s prophets to the point they must speak in code and sign language or be banned from social media.
If all Christians would vote, we could take control of ungodly government in America. But many think they are doing God’s will by sticking their heads in the sand and doing nothing. Hiding from evil was never God’s way. In fact, before the Revolutionary War, pastors continually stirred up their congregants and were called “the black-robed regiment."
Where does the local church stand today? Many are afraid to address moral issues like killing babies in the womb because it’s controversial. But I tell you, it’s only controversial to someone who sits on the fence, afraid to speak what God states plainly in his word. If you are a pastor in charge of a flock, you have a responsibility to speak the truth. When your life is over, you will not be judged by how many attended your church or what size offering came in, but whether you preached the Word.
“But aren’t Christians supposed to be meek?” Absolutely, since meekness means power under control, not weakness. Jesus told his disciples “Occupy till I come." He meant for us to be at the top of every influential stream, wielding power for good, not hiding in our basements waiting for the Rapture.
So what must we do? Read the Bible—all of it. Make sure you are saved by repenting and turning from sin. Ask God to fill you with His Spirit. Find and join a church that teaches and practices God’s truth. Do what’s right. Help everyone possible. Realize we are in a war for our nation, and pray for God to reveal truth to you and others. Occupy till Jesus comes.
Linda House is a member of New Life Apostolic Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.