Years ago, in an Oklahoma Concert of Prayer meeting, God showed me a coming time when good and evil would be so apparent that it would look like two camps standing on either side of No Man's Land. From above, you could see each group with a wide swath of land between.
I believe we're in that time now. But are we in the "Last Days?" Please note that Peter thought the last days began on the Day of Pentecost nearly 2,000 ago, according to Acts 2:17.
In Matthew 13, Jesus spoke several parables about the last days, one of which deals with a farmer having sown good seed only to face ripening fields riddled with weeds from an enemy. The workers questioned, "'Do you want us to pull up the weeds?' He said, 'No, for if you pull out the weeds, you might pull out the wheat with them. Let … both grow together until harvest. Then I will tell the harvest workers to pull up the weeds first, tie them in bundles and burn them, and then gather in the wheat and put it in my barn'" (Matthew 13:30).
John Kilpatrick, pastor of two major revivals in recent years, believes that God has loosed "bundling angels" into the earth. I honestly don't know any other reason for things to be happening as they are now, where political parties once working together for the good of the nation now face off like armed camps. You may also feel the animosity personally. Perhaps you've been fired for your views or harassed because of your cap or shirt. People have suffered every conceivable indignity in this country which once guaranteed free speech.
Even if we are not at the very end of this age (and I don't think we are), some of us may die today from illness, accident or violence. Most of us won't know when our time comes. Are you ready to face your Creator? Only one thing will save you from "the furnace of fire, where there will be weeping and gnashing of teeth" (Matthew 13:50), that being the sacrificial blood of Jesus, the Son of God, who bore our iniquities, the punishment for our sins, in his own body on the cross.
Many think they're safe because they were baptized as a child or mouthed a certain prayer. Yet, it is the heart change which determines one's salvation. Having your name on a church role but consistently living a sinful life is like calling oneself a fish but never going into water - it just doesn't ring true. Politicians who make a show of prayer but consistently vote to kill the most innocent, as well as those who ignore Scripture by actually promoting what God hates, at the final judgment may hear God say "Depart from me for I never knew you."
"Professing to be wise, they became foolish and God gave them up to dishonorable passions and a reprobate mind." Romans 1:21-32 states they are worthy of death. What about you, Christian? Do you practice the same things? By your vote on Nov. 3, do you approve their actions? In which crowd will the angels bundle you? (Matthew 13:40-41). Will you choose godliness or lawlessness?
America is in the valley of decision. What will you do?
Linda House is a member of New Life Worship Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.