Greetings in the name of Jesus Christ, God’s Son, to all our readers in Cherokee County. Peace, mercy, grace and love to all.
Recently, my thoughts are taking me to this question: Are we truly ready to meet our Lord and Savior? The Bible teaches that Jesus will come in the clouds, and with the blast of the trumpet call the dead in Christ to rise to meet Jesus in the clouds. Then those who are alive in Christ will follow and meet him in the air. Please read First Thessalonians 4.
Let us look at a few verses beginning with verse 13 of Chapter 4: “Brothers and sisters, we do not want you to be uninformed about those who sleep in death, so that you do not grieve like the rest of mankind, who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him. According to the Lord’s word we tell you that we who are still alive, who are left until the coming of the Lord, will certainly not precede those who have fallen asleep. For the Lord himself, will come down from heaven with a loud command, with the voice of the angel, and the trumpet call of God, and the dead in Christ will rise first. After that, we who are still alive and are left will be caught up together with them in the air. And, so we will be with the Lord forever. Therefore, encourage on another with these words” (NIV).
This passage of scripture is commonly known as the “Blessed Hope in God." For believers in Jesus Christ, it is our eternal glory in God. Our return home to heaven with our heavenly Father and Jesus his Son, our Creator. We will all be "gathered together" in God’s Holy Spirit living in us as born-again believers, and we will live together in heaven for eternity.
I find in my Bible, the heading in 2 Thessalonians 2, states: "Concerning the coming of our Lord. Here is my question to all. When do we believe he is coming to take his bride back to heaven with him? How long will it be before his return?" Beloved in Christ, personally, I believe he will come in the clouds much sooner than we think! My heart carries a burden for mankind. I don’t believe we understand the great love of God for his creation; those of us on this earth. This world we live in has so many distractions and seductions that we are carried away with every wind of doctrine and fleshly desires.
Let us look at verses beginning in 2 Thessalonians 2:13 NIV, paraphrased: “But we ought always to thank God for you, brothers and sisters loved by the Lord, because from the beginning God chose you as first fruits to be saved through the sanctifying work of the Spirit and through belief in the truth. He called you to this, that you might share in the glory of our Lord Jesus Christ. So then brothers and sisters, stand firm and hold fast to the teachings we passed on to you whether by word of mouth or letter." This continues in verse 16: "May our Lord Jesus Christ himself and God our Father, who loved us and by his grace gave us eternal encouragement and good hope, strengthen you in every good deed and word."
Amen, Maranatha: Oh Lord, come.
Sharon Marie Mays is an author, Bible teacher, and volunteer at Cherokee Elder Care.
