WEEKLY WITNESS: Signs and wonders are there for all to see

What a glorious time we're privileged to live in! Luke 10:24 states, "Because I tell you, many prophets and kings wanted to see the things you see but didn't see them, and to hear the things you hear but didn't hear them." That was Jesus telling his disciples about their time, but how much more relevant are his words today?
My friend Wilma treated me to the movie "Jesus Revolution," telling about the hippie movement toward God that began in California and spread throughout the world in the '60s and '70s. I highly recommend it for its accurate depiction of that generation--not only their desperation for truth, but inability to find it in church of that day.
Here we are, so many years later, with spontaneous revival breaking out on college campuses and people traveling from all over the world just to feel the presence of God.
This revival had been foretold by the late Bob Jones, perhaps the most accurate prophet of our era, who said there would be a billion souls added to the Kingdom of God. The sign of this great move would be the victory of the Kansas City Chiefs in the Superbowl, which happened Feb. 12, 2023 - 53 years since their last Super Bowl win. And it's interesting to note that repentance, spontaneous worship and revival broke out on the Asbury University campus in Kentucky, just four days prior to that win. Jones further predicted that stadiums would be filled with worship as people turned their hearts toward God and laid aside their love of sports, etc. He foresaw great miracles, healings, and people being raised from the dead as believers came together in our day to honor the one true God.
I just saw that in microcosm as I watched a replay of Damar Hamlin's collapse on the football field. Not only did both teams gather around him to pray, along with many fans, but a sportscaster, bowing his head on national TV, called on God to heal the young man, who was brought back to life. Praying for an injured player is not highly unusual, but both teams agreeing to cancel the game was unheard of. Perhaps I'm not the only one who senses definite change in the air.
One of my favorite prophets of today doesn't call himself a prophet, but God recently spoke this word to Johnny Enlow, whom you can find on Rumble on Elijah Streams:"Everything, everywhere, and all at once." To clarify, Johnny says, "The whole world will become an upper room." He is, of course, referring to Acts 2, where 120 believers gathered in prayer, waiting for the outpouring of God's Spirit and their empowering for kingdom service.
They were not disappointed, as a sound like a rushing wind soon swept through, and what looked like fire settled on the heads of all who were seeking. They began praising, preaching and prophesying in languages they had never learned, and foreigners visiting Jerusalem from many nations heard and understood the good news that Jesus, the Jewish Messiah, had died like a sacrificial lamb for their sins to be forgiven. Within a few days, thousands had been converted and added to the church.
It's now time for saints to possess the Kingdom. If miracles, signs and wonders are not commonplace in your denomination, perhaps you should return to "the upper room" and seek God's face. He has not changed.
The same power that turned Peter - who denied Jesus three times in his hour of greatest need - into the boldest leader in Jerusalem. That same power is available today.
Linda House is a member of New Life Apostolic Center.
