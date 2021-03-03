Dear reader, you may have been with me these past two years, as we have journeyed through my columns on faith in Jesus Christ, Creator of the universe, and Lord of heavenly hosts. As I reflect to when I wrote a column on judgment, a time of reaping what we have sown, I meditate on how God holds us accountable for our rebellion and error against him.
When God sees we have become so callous that he can no longer reach us, judgment comes. He desires to save us before it is too late.
My dear brothers and sisters, we are in a time when we are facing the consequences of our own actions. Our God is holy. He rules a kingdom of righteousness and justice. We live in this earth. Jesus prayed, “Thy will be done in earth as it is in heaven” (Matthew 6:10 KJV).
All our lives have changed over the past year. We have tried to adjust to a new normal, a new way of living. Jesus, king of the universe, is trying to get our attention. “Keep silence before me, O islands, and let the people renew their strength. Let them come near, then let them speak. Let us come near together to judgment” (Isaiah 41:1 KJV). “The isles saw it, and feared, the ends of the earth were afraid, drew near and came. They helped everyone his neighbor; and everyone said to his brother: Be of good courage” (Isaiah 41:5 KJV).
Beloved, we were given an example to follow: Jesus Christ of Nazareth, the son of God, and savior of the world. He was a man of prayer. He had a heart of compassion for mankind. According to Mark 6:34-46, paraphrased, we see the heart of Jesus moved by a large group of people following Jesus. They were hungry, tired, and a long way from home. He took what bread and fish available, five loaves and two fish, and he looked up to heaven and blessed the elements. At this minute in time, the atoms in the elements multiplied by the supernatural power of our God and 5,000 people were fed. Our God is a god of the supernatural.
“And when he had sent them away, he departed into a mountain to pray” (Mark 6:46 KJV). Let us listen to the Word of the Lord: “ Therefore I say unto you, what things so ever ye desire when ye pray, believe that ye receive them and ye shall have them. And when ye stand praying, forgive, if ye have ought against any, that your Father also which is in heaven forgive you your trespasses” (Mark 11:24-25 KJV).
Jesus said from the cross, "Father forgive them, for they know not what they do," and they parted his raiment and cast lots; read Luke 23:34 (KJV). At his death, Jesus was spit upon, his beard was pulled out. A crown of thorns was plated and pressed into his head with rods. He was beaten until he could not be recognized, and he was crucified for you and for me. What will we do with this Jesus, son of God? He suffered a terrible death for each of us to forgive our sins, restore fellowship with almighty God. He offers us salvation, healing and deliverance.
It is time, I believe, for us to seek the light of this world with all our hearts; time to depart from darkness and embrace his light. Walk in heavenly places with Jesus. Maranatha, oh Lord, come.
Sharon Marie Mays is an author, Bible teacher, and volunteer at Cherokee Elder Care.
