When Jesus Christ walked this earth for 33 years, he came as a Hebrew child born to a young virgin woman who was betrothed to a Hebrew man from Israel’s tribe of Judah. The tribe of Judah was the prophetic lineage in which the Hebrew Messiah, the Savior of this world, would come and be born in the small town of Bethlehem.
The name Jesus of Nazareth is known to the Christian world. He hid his place of birth, Bethlehem, from his public followers. The Jewish leaders of the day were perplexed as they saw Jesus as a teacher, but not Messiah, even at the young age of 12. His parents left him behind after the celebration of Passover in Jerusalem, where he was teaching the leaders in the temple (Luke 2:41-49). He went on to lead his disciples to tell of the glory of God through out the land of Israel. He taught of God’s love for us – his mercy and grace for us.
Jesus did not abide long on this earth, as he came to accomplish salvation for every man, woman and child. He became the Lamb of God, a term taken from the celebration of the Hebrew Passover in Egypt. There, a lamb was slaughtered at God’s command for the protection of God’s people – the Hebrew slaves – from the angel of death, who passed over the land of Egypt as God delivered his people from slavery. The power of the blood sacrificed came by applying blood to the door posts of the dwellings of the Hebrew slaves when the death angel passed over the land. All the first born of Egypt died as a judgment by the one true God, Jehovah, against the false gods of Egypt.
Jesus came to shed his blood so all mankind could be delivered from the false gods in our world. He came as the Word of God sent from heaven to bring salvation to men (John 1:1). He came as the Word of Life, eternal life in heaven with a holy Lord. He told us everything he said and did was at the request of his Father in heaven. Our Father in heaven is Jehovah, the one true God, who revealed himself to the Hebrews. His Son, the Anointed One, gave us a love letter to teach and instruct us in his way of truth and life, the Holy Scriptures.
Beloved, are you reading the love letter sent to us by God our Father? He reveals himself in the Bible. His words are words of life, health, love, light, righteousness, justice, wisdom and the marvelous peace and grace that comes to us when we receive his Son, Jesus, as our personal sacrifice for the forgiveness of our sins, and become born of the Spirit of God. Those who are born from above can’t survive without his living Word, the Bread of Life. We thirst without the living water of his Holy Spirit flowing in our lives.
Dear friends, Jesus of Nazareth is the Way, the Truth, and the Life. He is eternal life for all mankind who find him. May you receive him today! Maranatha, oh Lord, come!
Sharon Marie Mays is an author, Bible teacher, and volunteer at Cherokee Elder Care.
