WEEKLY WITNESS: The unfailing love of our Lord keeps us on track

May peace, grace, mercy and comfort come to all in Jesus our Lord and Savior. May we be alert to the blessings of God for our lives this spring, as we enjoy the beauty of new life.
Spring is a wonderful time of year. New birth of so many creatures as well as blossoms bursting forth from trees and shrubs. This season brings hope to many as new life appears everywhere.
I have wonderful memories of driving out in the area of Moody, when a doe leaped across the road in front of my car. Shortly thereafter, her fawn followed and dropped with all four legs outstretched in front of my car. I sat there several minutes feeling the exhaustion of this little creature covered with white spots, waiting and praying he would soon recover so he could follow his mother, and I could continue my journey.
Jesus taught that he came as the light and life of this world. The psalmist in Psalm 36:5-7, tells us: “Your love Lord, reaches to the skies, your faithfulness is like the highest mountains; your justice is like the great deep; you, Lord, preserve both people and animals. How priceless is your unfailing love, Oh God. People take refuge in the shadow of your wings.” Beloved, we have a God who delights in us more than we can ever know.
The passion God feels for his creation is all through the holy scriptures. In Genesis 2:7-25, we learn the Garden of Eden was where God walked in the cool of the evening with Adam and Eve and they were naked and without shame. It was only when Adam and Eve rebelled against God’s command and were deceived by the serpent did they fear the presence of God. Beloved, springtime is a picture of God’s beautiful garden on earth before the fall of man. Every tree and plant was to bring joy and ecstasy to the hearts of man and God’s creatures. In the garden, God walked with great passion and intimacy with his creation.
Beloved readers, this spring let us expect our Creator to manifest his love into our lives with special gifts of his love – intimate love that brings a sense of ecstasy. We are overshadowed by heavenly creature wings. Protected by him as the lover of our soul.
Read Song of Songs in the Bible. It will give you a glimpse of how much your husband, Christ the King, passionately loves you. He knows you intimately. He knows every hair on your head and puts your tears in his bottles. May we be hungry for his passionate love for us. Maranatha, Oh Lord, come.
Sharon Marie Mays is an author, Bible teacher, and volunteer at Cherokee Elder Care.
