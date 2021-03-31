As a believer in Jesus, the Son of God, and King of the universe, I wonder how often we meditate on the value we place in our praying partners.
This week, I was reminded what a great blessing it is to be in a community with those who believe in the same deity as myself. The comfort that comes to us when a dear friend tells you, “I prayed last night that our Lord would give you a miracle.” My dear friends, I was blessed this week with four prayer partners who contacted me to let me know of their faithful prayers on my behalf. Truth is, I was granted the blessing of a supernatural event of the grace and mercy of our Lord the very next day. I could only conclude this event as our Lord’s response to the compassion and faithful prayers of others for my welfare.
My friends, you can’t buy what I am describing. Money fades in comparison to the supernatural hand of our Lord dancing around us bringing delight, joy and reverence for a King who loves us.
Recently, in one day, a prayer partner checked in by phone, early just to know all was well. The feeling after that event was one of comfort that another person cares enough to make contact. Over the same day, three others confessed to me they dedicated time to seek the Lord God of the universe on my behalf. Such friends in Christian fellowship with me are worth more than gold.
Philippians 4:8-9 (NIV) tells us: “Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is praiseworthy – think about such things. Whatever you have learned or received or heard from me or seen in me – put it into practice. And the God of peace will be with you.”
When I meditate on the value I hold for my prayer partners, I find joy, happiness, mercy, and comfort. I am humbled that anyone should deserve such devotion from others. Beloved, it is Jesus, the pearl of great price, that bestows this mercy in the hearts of others. Jesus shares his compassion and love to those who seek a relationship with him.
Beloved, it is all about relationship with the Son of God, King of the universe; it is not about religion. Father God, Jesus his Son, and the Holy Spirit living in you. Abiding in those who have developed a relationship with this God of heaven. I encourage you to read the gospel of John the Apostle, chapter 17. Jesus declares to us that he will share with us his glory given to him by his Father in heaven. Everything the Father gave him on earth, he is going to share with us through his Holy Spirit living in our being.
Let us seek a deep relationship with Jesus, Master and King. Not just for our benefit and blessings, but to bring him the glory he deserves. When we lift the name of Jesus, he promised to draw all men unto himself and grant them eternal life. Maranatha, oh Lord, come!
Sharon Marie Mays is an author, Bible teacher, and volunteer at Cherokee Elder Care.
