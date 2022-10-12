Dearly Beloved, my heart is full of rejoicing in the goodness of our Lord Jesus.
This last month has been very interesting for me. While driving in town, I encountered several men walking in a line down North Street, carrying a wooden cross. I did a double take and pulled my car over on the edge of the road to look back and check if I was seeing correctly. I quickly drove around the block, parked in a vacant parking lot, and got out of my car.
I walked over to the men with the wooden cross, held by one man in the middle of the line. I said to them, “May I say God bless you and shake your hands for doing this?’' They agreed. As I shook each man’s hand, I said, “God bless you”.
One man asked if I would pray for them. What a blessing that was for me, and I did pray for them. I was so filled with joy at what I was seeing that my entire day was consumed in joy. I had a few errands to run that day. I told each business employee where I entered what I just encountered. The more I shared the event, the happier I got. Lord Jesus, thank you for those who still desire to proclaim your glory no matter what the consequences.
Beloved, we are living in troublesome times. In the New International Version of Philippians 4:4 , we read: "Rejoice in the Lord always, I will say it again: Rejoice!"
This is not always easy to accomplish emotionally, but spiritually, it is mandatory, if we wish to walk in Jesus by faith to a place of peace and victory in a world full of confusion and lawlessness. Our Lord has told us he will never leave us nor forsake us. He shares in the Holy Scriptures that he has over come this world, and we are to be of good cheer. It is by faith we win the battle over chaos, confusion, and uncertainty. W
e are to recall who our Lord Jesus is to us. The scriptures reveal his glorious character and person as the Son of God, the Mighty God, the Prince of Peace, counselor, everlasting father to us. We will never be abandoned. God has a good plan for our lives according to Jeremiah 29:11. Plans to prosper us, not to harm us, but to give us hope. We are the children of God, if we walk in the Holy Spirit’s guidance every day, every hour.
We can claim divine health by faith. We surrender our lives, mind, will, emotions, and body to Jesus; renouncing all the dark powers of this world, our fleshly desires, and cares of this life. Jesus will guide us into all truth and rest. Remember the Word of God is our sword. It is the very life of Jesus Christ. As we speak the Word of God in faith, believing, we release the power of Jesus in his very essence of life.
Memorize important passages of scripture to build you up in your faith. Psalm 23: The Lord is my Shepherd. The Lords prayer in Matthew 6:9. Keep your sword sharp and you heart surrendered to the one true God, the creator of the universe. He will never fail his children. Those who believe in Jesus Christ are citizens of Heaven.
Numbers 6:24-26: May the Lord bless you and keep you, make his face upon you, and be gracious unto you. May the Lord lift up his countenance upon you and give you his peace.
Maranatha, oh Lord, come.
Sharon Marie Mays is an author, Bible teacher, and volunteer at Cherokee Elder Care.
