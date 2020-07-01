My devotion today, June 29, from Intouch Ministries was entitled “Knowing the Father through the Son.” It ended with these words: “Therefore, if you want to know and understand who God is, look at Jesus – not just in the Gospel accounts of his earthly life, but in the entire New Testament. This is the best way to make sure that you are not deceived in your understanding of him. Being confronted with truth now is much better than discovering too late that you are following the wrong god.”
This article captured my attention. As I meditated on the possibility of being self-deceived, to the place one might follow a false God. I asked myself this question: “Why am I so sure that I know my Father in heaven, and his Son, Jesus Christ?”
If I may share, as a young woman, my life experience had left me with a sense of crushing guilt, grief, and despair. I found comfort by reading the Bible; evaluating how the references to the Jewish Messiah, who was coming to be a king for the Jewish nation, complemented the figure, Jesus of Nazareth, described in the New Testament. I did not become a member of the Christian faith until I was 25 years old.
I studied the Bible hours upon hours for six years. As a Jewish girl, I learned many of the Old Testament stories form children’s books, as my Jewish grandmother raised us on Bible stories, such as King David, Moses, Solomon and all their adventures. I became convinced beyond doubt that the Jewish Messiah from the Old Testament was one and the same as Jesus of Nazareth.
Born a Jewish boy in Bethlehem, the prophetic birthplace of the Messiah of the Jewish nation, according to the Scripture text Micah 5:2. “But thou, Bethlehem, Ephratah, though thou be little among the thousands of Judah, yet out of thee shall he come forth unto me that is to be ruler of Israel; whose goings forth have been from of old, from everlasting” (KJV). How glorious is this. The eternal King of the universe will be born a baby in Bethlehem; and we all know this to be observed unto this day. All glory to God.
My journey to God came to fruition when I walked into a church and declared, “I need to be saved and baptized because that is what the Bible teaches." Glory, hallelujah? I did my part. I searched with my whole heart for as long as I needed to search. In that church before God and man, I declared: “I renounce the world, the flesh, and the devil. I make Jesus Christ of Nazareth the Lord of my life. By his grace, I choose to serve him with my whole heart. Thank you, Jesus, for your love, grace and guidance for my life. Amen.”
My dear friends, how can I tell you the joy I experienced when my sins were washed away? I felt like a newborn baby. My feet didn’t touch the ground for a month. I loved every person, creature, insect on the planet. I was born again by the Spirit of God. Joy unspeakable and full of glory. In Romans 14:17, we read: “For the kingdom of God is not meat and drink; but righteousness, and peace, and joy in the Holy Ghost" (KJV).
Beloved, knowing Jesus Christ, as our Lord, Savior, Healer, and Deliverer is the answer to life. I speak only truth. Maranatha, oh Lord, come.
Sharon Marie Mays in an author, Bible teacher, and official volunteer at Cherokee Elder Care.
