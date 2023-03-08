WEEKLY WITNESS: Treasures from heaven

Dearly beloved, rejoice with me, as spring is evident.
The sun is out, and we have another day to honor and praise the Creator of our universe, Jesus Christ of Nazareth.
His name in Hebrew is Yeshua the Messiah, the savior for all mankind in every nation and tribe. Our God loves us and wants to empower us with his Holy Spirit.
A personal friend just phoned sharing how he saw a large tree in full bloom this morning at the Northeastern State University campus near Seminary Hall.
My heart is with our readers, who have followed my column throughout the years. I desire to share personal treasures with you that I recently found that have helped my life.
While watching Christian television, I sometimes hear treasures of truth from the ministers sharing scripture. Let me repeat two new insights for me with you, our readers. One was found when I ordered a booklet from Andrew Wommack at Charis Bible College.
My reading was on the life of Joseph, the son of Jacob, found in the first book of the Bible. Read Genesis 37-50.
Joseph was sold by his jealous brothers to slave traders from Egypt. This story is awesome.
Joseph was a called vessel by God Almighty to save Egypt and the surrounding lands from starvation at a future day when a seven year famine would take the land.
Joseph was elevated from a slave in over 13 years to the prime minister of Egypt, next to the pharaoh of Egypt.
Beloved, this is what I learned from this true story which is expressed in the little pamphlet I read.
True prosperity is walking in the favor of God and the grace of God, no matter where you are - whether in a prison or at the head of a country. If you have God's hand on your life, that is true prosperity.
It is not material wealth as many believe. But God's hand of blessing on our lives. All glory to God.
My second revelation came from Joyce Meyers on Christian TV.
"The Bible commands that we thank our God for all things no matter how difficult our circumstances," she said.
See 1 Thessalonians 5:18: "In everything give thanks, for this is the will of God in Christ."
The wisdom behind this, I believe, comes from the truth that our God is changing us into the image of his son. Jesus suffered in his life on earth many things for our benefit.
He took our afflictions and sins on himself on his cross outside Jerusalem.
Over 2,000 years ago, for those who believe, we were given eternal life in heaven, through the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead. He came and died for us. He rose again for us.
Let us thank God for all things as our God is making us to be the sons of God through Jesus Christ in his sacrifice for you and me. Maranatha, oh Lord, come.
Sharon Marie Mays is an author and Bible teacher.
