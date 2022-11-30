WEEKLY WITNESS: We live in peace, safety by our faith

Dearly beloved reader, this season is an awesome time of year.
Almost everyone alters their normal thinking and actions toward loving more – being more merciful and compassionate. Thanksgiving Day allowed us to reflect on our American history, the new colonies sitting down for a meal with the Native tribes surrounding them. What a blessed time that was for our kinsmen.
In the New Covenant of our God in 1 Corinthians 14:1, we read, “Follow the way of love and eagerly desire gifts of the spirit, especially prophecy.”
In this word from Jehovah God in the Holy Scriptures, Jesus, who is the Word of God come in the flesh, tells us to pursue love with all men. We all have our own journey in Jesus, the anointed one. The calling of God came to my late husband and me to spread the gospel among the nations. Just for a little humor, I have forgotten how many times we moved. We went from city to city, both in America and in Israel. Personally, I have walked in 11 nations on this earth and found the Lord Jesus teaches us something different in each nation on this earth.
Beloved, you are called of God to make a difference in this world. You are a unique creation by the lord of the universe. Walking in our calling brings fulfillment in this life. We take baby steps toward finding what Jesus ordained each of us to accomplish on this earth.
In Galatians 5:16, we read: “So I say, walk by the spirit (Holy Spirit of God), and you will not gratify the desires of the flesh.”
As we continue reading in this passage of scripture, we find our faithful Lord Jesus, has given each of us a divine path to follow. Each of us can be a light to those around us. God’s light to this world is Jesus, who was God come in the flesh and dwelt among us – Gospel of John 1:1 the Word of God.
As we smile more, acknowledge those around us, validate our neighbor with love, and offer an unexpected gift from time to time, we will reflect God’s love and bring joy to his heart. Our Lord Jesus has given us life, love, hope, comfort, and victory in this life. We just graciously receive it, and allow Jesus to do the rest for us. We endeavor to stay in God’s word for strength and guidance.
My late husband and I witnessed angels impacting our lives around this globe, providing our needs. A born-again child of God by the Holy Spirit lives in the Kingdom of God on Earth. Angels surround us every day, working on our behalf. Rejoice, beloved, we are not alone if we belong to Jesus Christ, who died and took our sins on his own body to shed his blood for the forgiveness of our sin that we might live for eternity with Jehovah God in heaven.
Now we live in his peace and safety by our faith, here on earth and in heavenly places in Christ Jesus. Maranatha, oh Lord, come!
Sharon Marie Mays is an author, Bible teacher, and volunteer at Cherokee Elder Care.
