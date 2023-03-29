WEEKLY WITNESS: When Jesus returns, it will be for his church

I really must apologize for putting so much emphasis on the Rapture of the church.
The idea of a catching away is relatively new, not being heard until the 1800s. You may have guessed that I was strongly influenced by the "Left Behind" series written in the '80s, but my spirit always felt uneasy when I wrote along those lines. Now I’ve stopped pushing that narrative and feel quite relieved for having done so.
Eschatology is the study of end-time events, of which I don’t know enough to debate. The early church believed, as do many today, that John’s prophecies in Revelation were fulfilled by the terrible Roman persecution in 70 A.D. Regardless of how we try to massage it to fit a Rapture narrative, Matthew 16:28 clearly doesn’t, “Verily I say unto you, there be some standing here, which shall not taste of death, till they see the Son of man coming in his kingdom.” There are, of course, other scriptures leading there, but many of our sacred cow end-of-the-end-times proof texts have already been fulfilled.
The prophet Daniel, on the other hand, has more to say about end times than anyone else. It all began when Nebuchadnezzar, king of Babylon, invaded Judah and carried away Daniel and the best and brightest to his palace. The Hebrew young men excelled in all they did, continuing to worship Jehovah by honoring his precepts. Although tested daily, their faith never wavered.
Before long, the king had an important dream, which his soothsayers and astrologers could not interpret. Out of frustration he determined to kill them all, but when executioners came for the young Hebrews, Daniel asked for time to seek God’s counsel.
Jehovah heard their prayers, showing Daniel the dream and interpretation in a night vision. A great shining image, with head of gold, breast and arms of silver, belly and thighs of brass, legs of iron and feet of iron mixed with clay referenced current and successive world kingdoms. Then a stone was cut without hands and demolished the statue until its pieces became like fluff blown away on the wind. Then the stone grew until it became a great mountain that filled the earth. Scholars understand this represents first the Babylonians, then Medo-Persian, Greek and Roman empires, with Jesus being the stone whose kingdom grew until it became a great mountain filling the whole earth.
Isaiah 9:6-7 states, “...the government will be upon his shoulders...of the increase of his rule (government) there shall be no end.”
“And Jesus went about all the cities and villages...preaching the gospel of the kingdom….” (Matthew 9:35).
“From that time Jesus began to preach, and to say, ‘Repent: for the kingdom of Heaven is at hand’.” (Matthew 4:17).
“But in the last days it shall come to pass, that the mountain...of the Lord shall be established in the top of the mountains….” (Micah 4:2).
“And in the days of these kings shall the God of heaven set up a kingdom, which shall never be destroyed: and the kingdom shall not be left to other people, but it shall break in pieces and consume all these kingdoms, and it shall stand forever.” (Daniel 2:44).
“But the saints (believers) of the Most High [God] will receive the kingdom and possess the kingdom forever, for all ages to come” (Daniel 7:18).
When Jesus does return, it will be for a spotless bride – his church, growing at the rate of 100,000 to 200,000 new believers every day. So never again will I push any narrative but victory and world dominion by the saints of God.
Linda House is a member of New Life Worship Center.
