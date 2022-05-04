WEEKLY WITNESS: Wisdom comes from God; so do comfort and rest

Dearly beloved, we wish you the peace of God. Today we hunger for his comfort and rest after going through the recent pandemic. We all seek closer fellowship and comfort from our time of isolation.
More grief has come to our souls through injustice, brutality, and world chaos in war. Personally, I have begun to seek the wisdom of God in our current world condition. Let’s take a look at what I consider God’s light and truth in my search for wisdom.
In Job 28:20-24, we read: “Where then does wisdom come from? Where does understanding dwell? It is hidden from the eyes of every living thing, concealed even from the birds in the sky. Destruction and death say only a rumor of it has reached our ears. God understands the way to it and he alone knows where it dwells, for he views the ends of the earth and sees everything under the heavens.”
Beloved, as a believer in Jesus, the anointed of God and king of the universe, I look to the Holy Scriptures as the only source of truth, wisdom and knowledge in the earth. I know that our God created all things. He gave us his word to live by on earth. Hidden treasures in the scriptures are truths that give us victory in this life through his wisdom. In Job 28: 27-28, we find: “then he looked at wisdom and appraised it; he said to the human race; 'The fear of the Lord—that is wisdom, and to shun evil is understanding.”’
The current war in the Ukraine was unprovoked. These people were peace-loving people. Many Christians and Jews lived there as people of prayer to Jehovah God. We have dark powers in our world. Scriptures reveal a fallen angel that rebelled against God. Jehovah (God) threw Lucifer (Satan) down from heaven to earth with one third of the angels that Satan deceived to rebel with him against God.
In Genesis 3:1-6, we read how Satan deceived Eve, the creation of God, to eat of a forbidden tree in the Garden of Eden. He told her she would have wisdom if she ate of this forbidden fruit. Beloved, the fear of God is a holy awe for a holy God who has a Holy Spirit dwelling within the followers of Christ. He has given us his words of wisdom from Genesis to Revelation to guide our lives for peace, safety, divine health, and true worship of the loving God.
The books of Job, Proverbs, and Ecclesiastes are highlighted treasures in God’s wisdom. Let’s hunger to pursue this wisdom of God for us all. Maranatha, oh Lord, come.
Sharon Marie Mays is an author, Bible teacher, and volunteer at Cherokee Elder Care.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.