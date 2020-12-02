Have you found in Scripture a treasure of knowledge that gives a sense of great joy?
Recently, I began reading the book of Proverbs. You could tell the writer was leading up to something important – laying a foundation. As I read, my excitement was building. By the time I reached the eighth chapter, I had “primed the pump,” if you will. I was so ready for the joy I found in this chapter.
In Proverbs 8:1-4, we experience wisdom crying out to men at the gates of the city, calling them to hear her voice. In the first verse we read, “Doth not wisdom cry?” (KJV) I could sense her urgent cry to men that she, wisdom, had the answer to all their needs.
Let’s look at a few of her “Words of Wisdom” in this chapter: “O ye simple, understand wisdom, and ye fools be ye of an understand heart...Hear for I speak excellent things…right things. My mouth speaks truth…wickedness is an abomination to my lips. My words are righteousness…nothing forward or perverse in them. Receive instruction and not silver…and knowledge rather than gold. For wisdom is better than rubies. All things that may be desired are not to be compared to it. Wisdom dwells with prudence. The fear of the Lord is to hate evil, pride, arrogancy and the evil way. My fruit is better than gold, yea, than fine gold.” We are told that those who seek wisdom early will find her. “Riches an honor are with me, yea, durable riches and righteousness.” (KJV)
Beloved, for me, I could not drink in enough of these beautiful and encouraging words. I wanted to read more. I wanted to dedicate myself to seeking and searching the treasures in the book of Proverbs. My heart was moved, and I found a longing deep within my being. I sensed I had found a great treasure.
Who would not want such wisdom in this complicated society in which we live? I find myself wondering every day; how do I solve this situation? How do I handle that one?
I wonder, is it too late? When I look at the world around us, my heart tells me that wisdom may be a lost treasure. I hope it is not too late for us to capture this crying voice of wisdom as she cries out to men; Come to me!
Oh, Lord Jesus, be our help!
Sharon Marie Mays in an author, Bible teacher, and volunteer at Cherokee Elder Care.
