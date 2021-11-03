Weeky Witness 11-4-21: Jesus is coming for his bride

To our beloved readers: Peace, grace, comfort and love in Jesus Christ our Lord. My heart is focused on the soon return of our Lord and king.
In the gospel of Matthew 24:44 NIV, we read: “So you also must be ready, because the son of man will come at an hour when you do not expect him.”
Beloved, are we ready to meet Jesus in the air and begin our eternal journey in heaven? As we pray The Lord’s Prayer, in Matthew 6:9-10 NIV: “Our Father in heaven hallowed be your name. Your kingdom come, your will be done, on earth as it is in heaven.” We are stating that we are in “boot camp,” so to speak, here on earth, while we walk in the kingdom of Christ on earth. Each of us who believes on the son of God, is born from above. We are new creations in Christ; the old life has passed away, and we are walking not in the lust of our flesh, but following the lead of the Holy Spirit of God in our lives.
Beloved, Jesus tells us in Matthew 24:31 NIV: “And he will send his angels with a loud trumpet call, and they will gather his elect from the four winds, from one end of the heavens to the other.” We are to study the word of God, pray to our God with fervent prayers. Trust in him, who saved us from our sins through his own shed blood on the cross of Calvary in Jerusalem.
While living in Israel, my late husband, a minister of the gospel, had been walking in the fields about 11 miles from the city of Nazareth in northern Israel. We lived about five miles from ancient Meggido. The battle ground is referenced many times in the Old Testament, and where the great war is to take place between the enemies of Israel and the Lord Jesus Christ of heaven and his heavenly host.
My husband came home emotionally charged with an event that took place in the fields where he walked. Eagles were flying over his head as he walked. He knew this was not ordinary. And as he prayed, more eagles came until there were nearly 100 eagles overhead. He looked down and prayed: “Father in heaven, what are you telling me from this sign?” As he looked up again there was not one eagle in sight. The Lord spoke to his heart: "This, my son, is what it will be like when I come to take my bride home. In an instant my bride will vanish from the earth as they will be caught up to meet me in the air at the last trumpet."
Maranatha, Oh Lord, come!
Sharon Marie Mays is an author, Bible teacher, and volunteer at Cherokee Elder Care.
