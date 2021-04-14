TULSA - Asbury United Methodist and St. Andrews United Methodist will host an Oklahoma Chapter Conference for the Wesleyan Covenant Association.
The first conference will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 17, in Oklahoma City at St. Andrews United Methodist Church.
The following day, April 18, the conference will take place at 3 p.m. in Tulsa at Asbury United Methodist Church. Rev. Keith Boyette, WCA president, will speak at both conferences and host the panel discussions.
The United Methodist Church has been less than "united" for some time, according to organizers. The presenting issue appears to solely focus on differences around human sexuality, but the divide goes much deeper and includes theological differences around the authority of Scripture, salvation, the resurrection, and the mission of the church. Boyette will discuss the future, benefits and obstacles of aligning with the Global Methodist Church - the new denomination being formed from the Wesleyan Covenant Association
This aims to be an informative conference and includes panel discussions at both locations. The St. Andrews panel will feature Boyette; DA Bennett, Oklahoma clergy and alternate delegate to General Conference; and Cara Nicklas, Oklahoma lay delegate to General Conference.
The Tulsa panel will feature Boyette; Senior Pastor Tom Harrison, Oklahoma clergy and delegate to General Conference; and Tom Junk, Oklahoma lay delegate to General Conference.
"The United Methodist Church has been at an impasse for far too long and it's beyond time to work toward an amicable separation. That's why a group of theologically diverse experts worked tirelessly to create The Protocol of Reconciliation and Grace Through Separation," said Daniel Dennison, executive pastor at Asbury United Methodist Church. "This gives all pastors and churches the opportunity to align with a new expression of Methodism that will be most fruitful for them. Unfortunately, it is a confusing process with lots of misinformation. Rev. Keith Boyette has played a pivotal role in the negotiation of the protocol, as well as the formation of the Global Methodist Church. I am excited for our parishioners as well as other more orthodox churches from all over the state to hear what Rev. Keith has to say and to learn how they can best navigate their way into this fresh new expression of Methodism called the Global Methodist Church."
