The D.D. Etchieson Indian United Methodist Church, 412 W. Seneca St., will have the annual wild onion lunch on Thursday, March 5, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until food no longer available.
The menu includes the onions, salt pork or ham for a meat choice, beans, grape dumplings, kanuchi, hominy, fry bread or cornbread, and peach cobbler.
The cost of the meal is $10 per person. To-go orders will be available. Due to the high volume of guests expected, no deliveries will be made.
Call the church, 918-772-5055, for to-go orders or more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.