NORTHWEST ARKANSAS — The Walmart AMP is excited to host "Fireworks Spectacular – An American Salute" with the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas under the direction of Paul Haas on Tuesday, July 4.
Patrons can celebrate the Fourth of July holiday with a patriotic concert and fireworks sponsored by the city of Rogers. Gates will open at 7 p.m. Music will start at 8 p.m. Advance tickets are on sale now, and prices range from $3-$25 plus applicable fees. Patrons should purchase their tickets now to get the discounted price. Prices for lawn tickets will increase on the day of the show.
This event gives the community an opportunity to experience a patriotic pops performance at NWA’s premier outdoor amphitheater. SoNA’s concert will celebrate the beauty and grandeur of America and honor our nation’s veterans and those who bravely serve in our nation’s armed forces.
New to the Walmart AMP this season is Premier Reserved Parking, which guarantees attendees a space in the parking lot across from the Walmart AMP main entrance and costs $30. Lawn chair rentals can be added to orders for $10 each.
Purchase tickets and add-ons at www.amptickets.com, by calling 479-443-5600 or in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. or the Walton Arts Center Box Office from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on weekdays.
All concert tickets and add-ons will be delivered digitally. Patrons will access their tickets by logging in at wallet.amptickets.com with the same username or email and password they use to purchase tickets for the Walmart AMP.
Digital tickets will be delivered to ticket wallets immediately upon purchase and can be securely shared with members of a party. A rotating QR code for each ticket will be delivered within 24 hours of the performance start time or at a time specified by the tour.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.