MUSKOGEE – Visit Muskogee has announced that the renowned Five Civilized Tribes Museum has won the prestigious True West Magazine’s Top 10 Western Museums award.
The museum has been honored with the impressive ranking of No. 4 among Western museums, recognizing its outstanding contribution to preserving the rich history and heritage of the American West.
True West Magazine, a leading authority on Western history and culture, has been evaluating and recognizing exceptional institutions that celebrate the Western frontier spirit for over a decade. The Top 10 Western Museums award is a highly coveted accolade that reflects the dedication and commitment of museums to uphold the legacy of the American West.
The Five Civilized Tribes Museum, located in the heart of Muskogee, stands as a testament to the history, culture, and accomplishments of the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Creek, and Seminole Nations. This recognition from True West Magazine underscores the museum’s significance in preserving the stories and traditions of the Five Civilized Tribes that played a pivotal role in shaping the Western landscape.
“We are immensely proud to have nominated the Five Civilized Tribes Museum for the True West Magazine Top 10 Western Museums award,” said Tammye Howell, executive director of tourism at Visit Muskogee. “The museum’s dedication to educating visitors about the history of the Five Civilized Tribes aligns with our mission to showcase Muskogee as a destination rich in culture and heritage. This ranking reaffirms the museum’s importance in portraying the diverse tapestry of the American West.”
The September 2023 issue of True West Magazine, available on newsstands since Aug. 8, will feature the complete list of Top 10 Western Museums. This recognition further solidifies the museum’s reputation as a premier institution that offers an immersive experience, taking visitors on a captivating journey through the history of the Five Civilized Tribes and their influence on the Western narrative.
As the Five Civilized Tribes Museum continues to showcase the remarkable heritage of the American West, Visit Muskogee remains committed to promoting the museum as a must-visit destination for history enthusiasts, families, and travelers from around the world.
For more information about the Five Civilized Tribes Museum and its exhibits, visit www.fivetribes.org. To learn more about Visit Muskogee’s initiatives to promote cultural and historical attractions in Muskogee, go to visitmuskogee.com.
